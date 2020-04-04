Jaja Santiago sends 10 jerseys for COVID-19 frontliners auction

MANILA, Philippines — Philippine volleyball star Jaja Santiago has given away 10 jerseys for auction in an effort to raise funds for frontliners combating the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

Santiago, who made history last year as the first-ever Filipina to win a pro tournament medal overseas, donated 10 different jerseys to national team setter Jia Morado's Every Little Thing Counts fundraiser.

More jerseys up for auction on our facebook page! Find out which jersey these players donated (or which player donated 10 jerseys!!!) all for the benefit of our frontliners! ????????#EveryLittleThingCounts#ForOurFrontlinersPH pic.twitter.com/xDgctpyHq2 — Julia Morado (@juliacmorado) April 3, 2020

The set included Santiago's jerseys with National University, the Foton Tornadoes and a national team jersey.

National team mainstay Aby Marano also put up one of her Philippine team jerseys up for auction.

Other volleyball stars like BanKo Perlas' Jem Ferrer, Adamson's Louie Romero, Rizza Cruz and Lorene Toring likewise gave up their jerseys for the auction.

Morado's efforts will be used to provide personal protective equipment (PPEs) and face masks for frontliners in two beneficiary hospitals.

As of Friday night, Morado has raised more than Php500,000 for her cause.