UAAP
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
Jaja Santiago
FILE
Jaja Santiago sends 10 jerseys for COVID-19 frontliners auction
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - April 4, 2020 - 10:20am

MANILA, Philippines — Philippine volleyball star Jaja Santiago has given away 10 jerseys for auction in an effort to raise funds for frontliners combating the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

Santiago, who made history last year as the first-ever Filipina to win a pro tournament medal overseas, donated 10 different jerseys to national team setter Jia Morado's Every Little Thing Counts fundraiser.

The set included Santiago's jerseys with National University, the Foton Tornadoes and a national team jersey.

National team mainstay Aby Marano also put up one of her Philippine team jerseys up for auction.

Other volleyball stars like BanKo Perlas' Jem Ferrer, Adamson's Louie Romero, Rizza Cruz and Lorene Toring likewise gave up their jerseys for the auction.

Morado's efforts will be used to provide personal protective equipment (PPEs) and face masks for frontliners in two beneficiary hospitals.

As of Friday night, Morado has raised more than Php500,000 for her cause.

2019-N-COV CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 VOLLEYBALL
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
ONE's Brandon Vera braces for challenge of fatherhood
By Luisa Morales | 20 hours ago
Vera and his wife Jessica are expecting their first-born son by the end of July this year, and the 42-year-old is more than...
Sports
fbfb
Magnolia's Jio Jalalon distributes food to communities amid quarantine
By Luisa Morales | 2 hours ago
The Magnolia Hotshot guard showed off his big heart after sharing food packs and grocery items to vulnerable communities and...
Sports
fbfb
Las Vegas: ghost town
By Bill Velasco | April 4, 2020 - 12:00am
And in the naked light I saw Ten thousand people, maybe more People talking without speaking.
Sports
fbfb
Ex-UP Maroon Desiderio distributes rice to Barangay UP Village
By Luisa Morales | 19 hours ago
Desiderio, along with fiance and former UAAP courtside reporter Agatha Uvero, distributed a total of 100 packs of rice to...
Sports
fbfb
PSC ready to support extended Olympic buildup
By Olmin Leyba | April 4, 2020 - 12:00am
The Philippine Sports Commission expressed readiness to support the Filipino qualifiers and aspirants in their extended buildup for the rescheduled Tokyo Olympics in 2021.
Sports
fbfb
Latest
1 hour ago
Report: Bryant, Duncan, Garnett to be inducted into Basketball Hall of Fame
By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
Bryant, Duncan and Garnett combine for a total of 11 championships and 48 All-Star selections between them.
Sports
fbfb
11 hours ago
5 PBA rookies to watch for Garcia
By Joaquin Henson | 11 hours ago
With the PBA’s 45th season on hold due to the coronavirus outbreak, Rain or Shine coach Caloy Garcia took time to study...
Sports
fbfb
11 hours ago
Chasing Milestones Yap, Cabagnot, Santos, Tenorio in exciting races
By Nelson Beltran | 11 hours ago
Once PBA play resumes, Rain or Shine’s James Yap, San Miguel’s Arwind Santos and Alex Cabagnot, and Ginebra’s...
Sports
fbfb
11 hours ago
Morado fund-raiser draws support
By Dante Navarro | 11 hours ago
Volley stars Jema Galanza and Denden Lazaro have joined pal Jia Morado’s fund-raising drive for the COVID-19 frontliners,...
Sports
fbfb
17 hours ago
Letran Knights auction off jerseys for COVID-19 frontliners
By Joey Villar | 17 hours ago
Reigning NCAA titlist Letran is showing it is not only a champion team inside the court but also off it.
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with