Jio Jalalon distributed food packs and grocery items in San Juan City and Kalookan on Friday
Instagram/Jio Jalalon
Magnolia's Jio Jalalon distributes food to communities amid quarantine
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - April 4, 2020 - 8:54am

MANILA, Philippines — PBA's Jio Jalalon is doing his part in helping those affected by the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak in the country.

The Magnolia Hotshot guard showed off his big heart after sharing food packs and grocery items to vulnerable communities and frontliners on Friday.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

GOD'S plan is always the BEST????????

A post shared by Jio Jalalon (@jalalon6) on

With the help of some of his friends, Jalalon drove around San Juan City and parts of Caloocan to distribute the items.

"Binigyan lang natin yung mga tunay na bayani natin," Jalalon said of his efforts on the PBA website.

A number of PBA players and personalities have also done similar efforts. Blackwater's Paul Desiderio and Diego Dario, for instance, helped out in the crisis by distributing food and setting up a donation drive for frontliners, respectively.

Meanwhile, Terrence Romeo also donated food and medical supplies to Veterans Memorial Medical Center in Quezon City.

Other stars like Cliff Hodge, Chris Ross and CJ Perez are giving financial support to PBA game-day personnel affected by the season stoppage.

2019-N-COV BASKETBALL CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 PBA
