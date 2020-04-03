ONE's Brandon Vera braces for challenge of fatherhood

MANILA, Philippines — ONE Championship heavyweight champion Brandon Vera is always ready to face any challenge in his life.

But now, the Filipino-American mixed martial arts star is preparing himself for another kind of test: becoming a father.

Vera and his wife Jessica are expecting their first-born son by the end of July this year, and the 42-year-old is more than excited to welcome his child into the world.

"I didn't realize how excited I would be, and it increases everyday and it does not stop," Vera said through ONE Championship.

"It is like going unlimited, super-saiyan mode, without all the screaming," he quipped.

Vera is scheduled to defend his title against Arjan Bhullar in Manila in May, but with the coronavirus pandemic affecting the sports world, the heavyweight champ is currently taking it easy in Guam.

He is focused on tending to his farm in Guam amid the panndemic, but is also planning to build a gym facility he can work with to keep himself in shape.

Asked whether or not fatherhood would change his outlook on his life as an athlete, Vera said he wouldn't know until his child is born.

"Everything I have ever done in my life is for my family and the future generations. I guess you will need to ask me this quesiton again once he is born because I don't know [yet]," he said.

ONE Championship is currently planning to hold all their scheduled events in the next few months without fans in attendance with the coronavirus situation.

ONE Championship CEO Chatri Sityodtong is also making himself busy with his hosting of The Apprentice.

Filipino fighter Eric Kelly will compete in the reality show.