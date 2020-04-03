UAAP
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
Fil-Am coach Erik Spoelstra of the Miami Heat
AFP
Erik Spoelstra reminds Heat to 'think of others' during pandemic
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - April 3, 2020 - 10:13am

MANILA, Philippines — Fil-Am NBA coach reminded his Miami Heat team to practice empathy during the global crisis of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

In a conference call with Associated Press' Tim Reynolds, Spoelstra spoke about how he is handling quarantine and what he's telling his players.

"Don't forget, this is such an unusual, unsure time for many of us that you really want to focus on controlling what you can control. That's your positive outlook," Spoelstra said.

Spoelstra, born to a Filipino mom from San Pablo, Laguna, encouraged his players to be involved in efforts helping those gravely affected by the virus.

"Yes, we are being affected by it, taking away from work and doing what we love to do and our livelihood at work and having to stay at home," Spoelstra told Reynolds.

"But we still have opportunities for three meals a day... So, it is unique and we do want our team to be thinking of others, and feel real empathy and a giving nature during this time," he added.

Spoelstra and the Heat organization have been involved with Feeding South Florida, a leading domestic food bank in the state.

2019-N-COV BASKETBALL CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 NBA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Remy Martin's NBA draft chances hurt by virus pandemic? US reporter thinks so
By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
Fil-Am Remy Martin declared for the NBA draft on Monday (Tuesday, Manila time), but will he fare well in the big leagues...
Sports
fbfb
Retired Fil-Am MMA fighter combats coronavirus as frontliner
By Luisa Morales | 20 hours ago
The Filipino-American Nover, known as "The Filipino Assassin" during his mixed martial arts career, is now fighting a bigger...
Sports
fbfb
Athletes tweak Olympic training
By Joaquin M. Henson | April 3, 2020 - 12:00am
Qualified athletes are guaranteed their slots in the Tokyo Games which have been rescheduled for July 23-Aug.
Sports
fbfb
More volleyball stars join fundraising for COVID-19 frontliners
By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
Spearheaded by national team setter Jia Morado, more volleyball players in the country have joined the cause in raising funds...
Sports
fbfb
Exclusive
NBA, WNBA helps flatten coronavirus curve with Jr. NBA at Home
By Luisa Morales | 23 hours ago
As part of the NBA Together campaign, the NBA has launched Jr. NBA at Home, a program that provides basketball skills and...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
43 minutes ago
Blackwater's Dario sets up donation drive for frontliners
By Luisa Morales | 43 minutes ago
Blackwater Elite's Diego Dario is the latest sports personality to extend a helping hand, creating a donation drive for frontliners...
Sports
fbfb
10 hours ago
Yulo, Didal make elite ‘forbes’ list
By Olmin Leyba | 10 hours ago
Olympics-bound gymnast Caloy Yulo and skateboard queen Margielyn Didal landed in Forbes Asia’s “30 under 30”...
Sports
fbfb
10 hours ago
Betancourt says Remy will play in NBA
By Joaquin Henson | 10 hours ago
The former Charlotte Hornets foreign consultant/scout who attempted to bring Johnny Abarrientos to the NBA in 1997 said yesterday...
Sports
fbfb
10 hours ago
Varsity ballers throw support
By John Bryan Ulanday | 10 hours ago
More collegiate athletes have joined the fund-raising drive initiated by volley belles for the benefit of the frontliners...
Sports
fbfb
10 hours ago
Severino, Frayna emerge online chess champs
By Joey Villar | 10 hours ago
FIDE Master Sander Severino escaped with a draw versus Michael Silvederio in the seventh and final round to rule the second...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with