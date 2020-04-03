Erik Spoelstra reminds Heat to 'think of others' during pandemic

MANILA, Philippines — Fil-Am NBA coach reminded his Miami Heat team to practice empathy during the global crisis of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

In a conference call with Associated Press' Tim Reynolds, Spoelstra spoke about how he is handling quarantine and what he's telling his players.

"Don't forget, this is such an unusual, unsure time for many of us that you really want to focus on controlling what you can control. That's your positive outlook," Spoelstra said.

Spoelstra, born to a Filipino mom from San Pablo, Laguna, encouraged his players to be involved in efforts helping those gravely affected by the virus.

"Yes, we are being affected by it, taking away from work and doing what we love to do and our livelihood at work and having to stay at home," Spoelstra told Reynolds.

"But we still have opportunities for three meals a day... So, it is unique and we do want our team to be thinking of others, and feel real empathy and a giving nature during this time," he added.

Spoelstra and the Heat organization have been involved with Feeding South Florida, a leading domestic food bank in the state.