Steel trounce Strikers in rubber, make South finals

MANILA, Philippines — Basilan-Jumbo Plastic essayed a huge 84-76 rubber match win over Bacoor and advanced to the Chooks-to-Go/MPBL Lakan Season South Division finals over the weekend at the Strike Gym in Cavite.

The Steel, who failed to finish off the Strikers with an 80-69 Game 2 loss, turned to Gilas Pilipinas pool member Allyn Bulanadi to earn the right to challenge Davao Occidental for the Southern crown.

They begin their best-of-three divisional finals today in Davao with the winner moving a step away from progressing to the league championship against the survivor of the North finale between San Juan and Makati.

Bulanadi, the former NCAA scoring champion, nailed six triples to finish with 35 points, seven rebounds, three assists and a steal while big man Jay Collado held the fort on the defensive end with 18 markers and 15 boards.

“Allyn hit the biggest shots of the game that pulled us to the victory. He’s good and that’s why he is in the Gilas program,” said Basilan coach Jerson Cabiltes following Bulanadi’s heroics.

With the game knotted at 71-all, the ex-San Sebastian standout drilled three treys including a tough fade-away to give the Steel a comfortable 80-71 lead heading home.