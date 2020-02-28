UAAP
Poy Erram
Erram finally headed to TNT after revised trade gets PBA nod
Olmin Leyba (Philstar.com) - February 28, 2020 - 6:21pm

MANILA, Philippines – TNT KaTropa on Friday acquired Poy Erram, the sought-after marquee big man seen to give their frontcourt the needed boost as they take a shot at the PBA Philippine Cup crown.

The KaTropa got the 6-foot-9 Erram via a complicated trade that involved NLEX and Blackwater, which finally got the stamp of approval from the PBA"s trade committee after a few revisions. The initial proposal filed last Feb. 17 but was rejected. 

"His stellar defense and inside presence will be a huge plus for us. The team is very excited to have Poy onboard," TNT team manager Gabby Cui told the STAR.

Coach Bong Ravena raves about Erram's skills on both ends.

"Poy will be a big help for TNT both on offense and defense. He can shoot 3's and he has a steady presence in the middle on defense," he said.

Under the approved deal, the Elite shipped Anthony Semerad, Rabeh Al-Hussaini and their 2020 first round pick and 2021 second round pick to the Road Warriors to get Erram.  The Elite them sent Erram to the KaTropa in exchange for Marion Magat, Yousef Taha, and TNT's 2021 and 2022 first round picks.

Erram, the league's top shot blocker last season, adds a solid inside presence to a TNT team teeming with backcourt talent led by Jayson Castro and Ray Parks, Jr.

His arrival also came at an opportune time with five-peat champ San Miguel Beer reeling from the shin injury that sidelined June Mar Fajardo indefinitely and Barangay Ginebra playing without Greg Slaughter, who's taking a break from action.

It will also be a homecoming of sorts for Erram at TNT, which actually drafted him in 2013, before he was picked by Blackwater in the dispersal draft of 2014. From Blackwater, the former Ateneo stalwart was shipped to NLEX in 2018.

PBA POY ERRAM TNT
