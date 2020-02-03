UAAP
Ateneo's Forthsky Padrigao in action.
Philstar.com/Luisa Morales
Ateneo's Forthsky Padrigao proving his worth
Rick Olivares (Philstar.com) - February 3, 2020 - 1:23pm

MANILA, Philippines – The Ateneo Blue Eaglets have bucked the huge loss of centers Kai Sotto and Gio Chiu to return to the Final Four of the high school basketball competition of UAAP Season 82. 

While the Eaglets have brought up workhorse Joshua Lazaro and the high-leaping Francis Lopez — who have greatly helped head coach Reggie Varilla’s team compete — one huge factor has been the heads up play of point guard Forthsky Padrigao.

Padrigao led the way last Sunday against De La Salle Zobel, which ended up in a 79-52 rout by the Eaglets. Padrigao set the tone as he harassed DLSZ’s ball carriers and repeatedly attacked their interior en route to 19 points, six rebounds, four steals and three assists.

The win saw Ateneo clinch third in the eight-team league with an 8-5 record. They have one last elimination round assignment against Adamson at 9 a.m. this Wednesday.

Padrigao is leading Ateneo in scoring with a 16.7 point-per-game average, and he is also leading the league in assists (3.6) and steals (3.6). Along with backcourt mate, Ian Espinosa, they are among the leaders in offensive fouls drawn. Espinosa is the leader with average of 0.8, with Forthsky taking 0.4 per offensive fouls per game. The second-year Blue Eaglet court general is among the leaders in total field goals made (second), 3-pointers made (10th), and free throws made (10th).

Padrigao’s effort finds him in third in the individual ranking overall statistics with teammate Lopez right behind at fourth spot.

However, the former Batang Gilas player says that what is important for him is that the Eaglets find consistency as they head into the semifinals against higher seeded foes. 

Should NU defeat FEU this Wednesday, the Eaglets will automatically be seeded into the finals while FEU, and either Adamson or UST figure in a step-ladder format.

