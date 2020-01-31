WATCH: How martial arts forged Joshua Pacio and Danny Kingad's friendship

MANILA, Philippines — Team Lakay young guns Joshua Pacio and Danny Kingad are more than just teammates.

Brought together by their love for martial arts, Pacio and Kingad have formed a strong bond of friendship.

Serving as each other's motivation and brother to lean on, Pacio and Kingad have worked together to achieve their goals in the world of mixed martial arts.

Before the duo faces separate challenges in ONE: Fire & Fury, hear about their friendship from Pacio and Kingad themselves in this Philstar.com special feature.