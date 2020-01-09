Que trails leaders by 2 in Hong Kong Open

MANILA, Philippines – Angelo Que fumbled in a frontside finish, settling for a three-under 67 and trailing Aussie Wade Ormsby and Tomoharu Otsuki of Japan by two at the start of the Hong Kong Open at the Hong Golf Club in Fanling Thursday.

The big-hitting Que, who lost the HK Open crown to Aussie Scott Hend in a playoff in 2014, crowded the early bidders with a solid four-under backside start at the par-70 layout but mishit his tee-shot on the 192-yard, par-3 No. 5 for bogey that marred an otherwise flawless card.

He parred the last four and the Filipino ace ended up in joint sixth with five other aces, including Thais Prom Meesawat and Gunn Charoenkul, Chinese Chen Guxin, Ajeetesh Sandhu of India and young Korean Kim Joo Hyung.

Ormsby bucked shaky driving at the back that saw him miss five fairways but rescued pars in all but one of them on his way to a 65 that put him alongside Otsuki, who spiked his bid with a five-birdie effort after 14 holes.

The duo took a one-stroke lead over Yikeun Chang of Korea and Aussies Travis Smyth and local tour campaigner David Gleeson, who shot identical 66s.

Miguel Tabuena, meanwhile, blew a two-under card after 13 holes, bogeying two of the last five to drop to joint 30th that included Hend, Korean-American Micah Shin, Thai veteran Prayad Marksaeng and multi-titled Jeev Milkha Singh of India.

Others in the early mix are Asian Tour 2019 Order of Merit winner Jazz Janewattananond of Thai, who fired a 68, and reigning Open champion Shane Lowly and world No. 16 Tony Finau of the US, who turned in identical 69s.

Que birdied three of the first six holes at the back then banged in another six-footer on the 18th to gain an early share of the lead, only to reel back with a missed green bogey on the fifth. He also failed to reach regulation in the last two but flashed superb short game and salvaged pars.