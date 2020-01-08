SPECIAL COVERAGE: 2019 SOUTHEAST ASIAN GAMES
DEAN'S CORNER
Maria Sharapova of Russia hits a return to Jennifer Brady of the US during the women's singles match on day two of the Brisbane International tennis tournament in Brisbane on January 7, 2020.
Patrick Hamilton/AFP
'Very special' – Sharapova handed Aussie Open wildcard
(Philstar.com) - January 8, 2020 - 5:08pm

MELBOURNE – Five-time Grand Slam winner Maria Sharapova said it was "very special" after being handed an Australian Open wildcard Wednesday as she attempts to resurrect her career after an injury-plagued 2019.

The 32-year-old, who won the tournament in 2008, has slipped down the rankings to 147, outside automatic qualification, and was bounced out of the Brisbane International this week in the first round.

But the Russian remains a big name and she will line up at Melbourne Park for a 16th time since her debut in 2003.

"To be in the draw of the Australian Open is incredible," Sharapova said.

"I've had wonderful experiences there, from holding the championship trophy to losing some very tough finals as well — there's been a lot of ups and downs in Australia.

"So to have another chance, another opportunity, to compete on all those courts is very special."

She reached the fourth last year, upsetting defending champion Caroline Wozniacki in an epic third round win.

Until Brisbane, Sharapova had not played since a first-round loss to career-long rival Serena Williams at the US Open in August, with her season ruined by a shoulder injury.

"It was a long match. I think this is going to be a good test for my shoulder, not so much right now, but maybe tomorrow and the day after to see how I feel," she said after her Brisbane defeat on Tuesday.

"I definitely lost speed on it and strength toward the end of the match, but that comes with time. I have to be patient with that."

Sharapova also revealed she had been battling a virus "where I just couldn't keep anything in".

AUSTRALIAN OPEN MARIA SHARAPOVA TENNIS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Sharapova slams 'second-hand' Brisbane event as men take over
7 hours ago
Five-time Grand Slam champion Maria Sharapova said the Brisbane International felt like "a second-hand event" with women relegated...
Sports
fb tw
Carmelo Anthony scores 28, hits game-winner as Blazers down Raptors
6 hours ago
Carmelo Anthony rolled back the years with 28 points and a last-gasp winner as the Portland Trail Blazers upset the Toronto...
Sports
fb tw
Cardona leaves MPBL's San Juan
2 hours ago
San Juan-Go for Gold will not have one of its leaders moving forward in the 2019-20 Chooks-to-Go/MPBL Lakan Season.
Sports
fb tw
Aussie NBA stars donate to bushfire relief effort
9 hours ago
Nine Australian NBA stars have partnered with the league and the National Basketball Players Association Foundation to donate...
Sports
fb tw
Boxer of the Decade
By Joaquin M. Henson | January 8, 2020 - 12:00am
There’s a fierce debate that’s raging on who deserves to be Boxer of the Decade with WBO lightheavyweight champion Saul Alvarez, undefeated Floyd Mayweather Jr., undefeated Andre Ward and super WBA welterweight...
Sports
fb tw
Latest
3 minutes ago
Aussie NBA players commit $750,000 to bushfire aid
By Franco Luna | 3 minutes ago
Nine Australian NBA players committed $750,000 to help groups dealing with widespread fires in Australia, according to...
Sports
fb tw
46 minutes ago
Superliga's Foton Tornadoes rebrand to Chery Tiggo Crossovers
By Joey Villar | 46 minutes ago
Starting in the Philippine Superliga Grand Prix this year, the Foton Tornadoes will now be called the Chery Tiggo Crosso...
Sports
fb tw
1 hour ago
'Very special' – Sharapova handed Aussie Open wildcard
1 hour ago
Five-time Grand Slam winner Maria Sharapova said it was "very special" after being handed an Australian Open wildcard Wednesday...
Sports
fb tw
1 hour ago
Kingad begins new quest for ONE flyweight belt
By Joey Villar | 1 hour ago
Danny Kingad will relaunch his flyweight title bid as he clashes with Xie Wei of China in the ONE: Fire and Fury on January...
Sports
fb tw
1 hour ago
Korean pulls away; Malixi storms ahead as Go wavers in National Stroke Play
By Dante Navarro | 1 hour ago
Unperturbed by an early mishap, Korean Gwon Min Wook struck back with a birdie spree at the back and salvaged a two-over 73,...
Sports
fb tw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with