Gilas women stepping on gas

MANILA, Philippines — There’s no stopping Gilas Pilipinas women in its bid for continuous improvement for both its 3x3 and 5-on-5 squads with a scheduled open try-out next week.

Aspirants aged 16 and above from all over the country are invited to attend the event on Jan. 11 at the NU Main building in Manila.

Gates open at 7 a.m.

Gilas women program director and head coach Pat Aquino said that this is part of the national team’s long-term plan coming off a banner year in 2019.

“We just want to have a continuous program for the national team. It’s very important for us because we always want to get the best for the team and just continue our program,” Aquino told The STAR.

Gilas women together with the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas will also hold an open try-out in Cebu City on Jan. 25 and. The final date of the camp in Iriga City, meanwhile, is yet to be finalized.

These try-outs for all interested Filipina cagers are just the first of the many steps for Aquino in his vision to further expose women’s basketball in the local and international scene.

He is set to conduct 3x3 tournaments for under-18, under-19 and under-23 players to develop the booming halfcourt discipline that will be making its debut in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics as a medal event.

Under Aquino’s tutelage and leadership of veterans Afril Bernardino, Jack Animam and Janine Pontejos, Gilas women gained massive international respect and relevance last year with gallant performances in the Women’s Jones Cup, Women’s FIBA Asia Cup and the FIBA Women’s Pre-Olympic Qualifying Tournaments.

They capped their magnificent year with a double-gold medal haul in the 30th SEA Games’ 3x3 and 5-on-5 events, which Aquino is hoping to be just the start of even greater success in the near future.