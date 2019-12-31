Will Almazan be difference-maker for Meralco?

MANILA, Philippines — Raymond Almazan is out to provide the needed inside presence and energy as the Meralco Bolts hope to finally get over the hump and win the latest offering of the Barangay Ginebra-Meralco trilogy.

Then without a legitimate big man to back up super import Allen Durham against the hulking Gin Kings, the Bolts got decked in two previous PBA Governors Cup title showdowns in 2016 and 2017.

Almazan knows fully well the role he’s to play, and he hopes he can deliver to help break Meralco’s jinx against Ginebra.

“They had no big man in the first two finals. Now I’m here so I’m hoping to make the job (of my teammates) easier,” said the 6-foot-8 slotman who is norming a double-double of 14.5 points and 12.1 rebounds in this season-ending conference.

“Meralco has been longing for a big man for quite some time so hopefully with my presence, I could be of help this finals,” he added.

To be ranged against Greg Slaughter and Japeth Aguilar, Almazan feels he’s ready for the challenge.

“I like it because it’s a battle of big men. It will be a good finals matchup,” said the ex-Letran stalwart, eyeing a long drought since last winning a title with Rain or Shine in the 2016 Commissioner’s Cup.