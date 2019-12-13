After SEA Games, Philippines to host more international sporting meets in 2020

MANILA, Philippines – After a successful Southeast Asian Games hosting, the Philippines is set to host more international sporting events next year.

Arguably the biggest is the ASEAN Football Federation (AFF) Women's Championship to be held in Manila at around August 2020.

With a growing program in women's football, and a historic run in the SEA Games, this will be an entertaining meet to host.

Apart from the women's championship, the Philippines will also be playing host to a Suzuki Cup match with the Azkals playing on home pitch.

The country will also be holding the 11th Asian Swimming Championships.

FIVB Beach Volleyball World Tour will also be making a return to the country after the Manila Open and Boracay Open in the past two years with a 1-star tournament.

Competing in home ground, the Philippines will certainly have an advantage in the international meets.