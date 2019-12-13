SPECIAL COVERAGE: 2019 SOUTHEAST ASIAN GAMES
This aerial view taken on December 11, 2019 shows illuminations displayed in the sky during the closing ceremony of the SEA Games (Southeast Asian Games) at the athletics stadium in Clark, Capas, Tarlac province, north of Manila.
Ted Aljibe/AFP
After SEA Games, Philippines to host more international sporting meets in 2020
Luisa Morales (The Philippine Star) - December 13, 2019 - 11:40am

MANILA, Philippines – After a successful Southeast Asian Games hosting, the Philippines is set to host more international sporting events next year.

Arguably the biggest is the ASEAN Football Federation (AFF) Women's Championship to be held in Manila at around August 2020.

With a growing program in women's football, and a historic run in the SEA Games, this will be an entertaining meet to host.

Apart from the women's championship, the Philippines will also be playing host to a Suzuki Cup match with the Azkals playing on home pitch.

The country will also be holding the 11th Asian Swimming Championships.

FIVB Beach Volleyball World Tour will also be making a return to the country after the Manila Open and Boracay Open in the past two years with a 1-star tournament.

Competing in home ground, the Philippines will certainly have an advantage in the international meets.

