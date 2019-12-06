Vietnam next to fall

The Gilas men’s team returns to the MOA Arena to battle Vietnam in Group A basketball action tonight and the expectation is another typhoon, much stronger than Tisoy, will blow the visitors out of their jerseys.

Gilas’ 52-point demolition of Singapore the other night was a portent of things to come as coach Tim Cone is challenging his charges to destroy the opposition with an unforgiving display of excellence on both ends. It’s not about showing lack of respect. Cone is building the habit of playing at a high level, regardless of who’s on the other side. Gilas is guarding against playing down to inferior opposition. The focus is playing the Gilas way whether it’s against Singapore or China.

Vietnam won’t be as easy to run over. Two Vietnamese-Americans are anchoring the team. Chris Dierker, 25, played in 122 games over four seasons with Madonna University, an NAIA school in Livonia, Michigan. He wound up his collegiate career as the school’s all-time leading rebounder and No. 7 in the scoring list. His Madonna career highs included 29 points and 19 rebounds. He earned a biology degree with a minor in chemistry. The 6-5 center was born in Canton, Michigan, and led the Saigon Heat to the Vietnam league title this season. His mother Lien is from Danang.

The other Vietnamese-American is 6-3 Justin Young of Monterey Park, California. He played three years with the Chapman College varsity in the NCAA Division 2. In 2016, Young made his debut in the Vietnamese league and took Defensive Player of the Year honors as a rookie, averaging 10.4 points and 10.5 rebounds. Both Dierker and Young were on the Vietnam squad that recently claimed the bronze medal at the men’s 3x3 event in the SEA Games.

The Philippines, Vietnam, Saigon and Myanmar are in Group A while Thailand, Indonesia, Cambodia and Malaysia are in Group B. Like the Philippines, Vietnam was merciless in booking its first win, 131-52 over Myanmar. In Group B, Thailand walloped 2015 and 2017 basketball silver medalist Indonesia, 98-76, in its opener.

Tomorrow, Gilas will play Myanmar to formalize its No. 1 placing in Group A. On Monday, the two semifinal knockout games will be played. The Philippines is likely to face probable Group B No. 2 Indonesia under coach Rajko Toroman. The final will be held on Dec. 10.

Against Singapore, Gilas surged to a 30-13 lead at the end of the first quarter. Cone experimented with different combinations and Singapore came on strong to score 15 points while holding Gilas to 18 in the second. Then, the Philippines outpointed Singapore by nine in the third then finished strong, 33-10, in the fourth. The margin of victory was bigger than the 47-point massacre that a PBA selection, reinforced by Andray Blatche, registered in blasting Singapore, 113-66, at the 2017 SEABA Championships in Manila.

Five Gilas players scored in double figures in the Singapore carnage with Troy Rosario showing the way with 15 points. Stanley Pringle and Vic Manuel tallied 14 apiece. Matthew Wright had 13 and June Mar Fajardo, 12. Gilas had 17 assists in the first half and Cone asked his players to do the same in the second. It was Cone’s way of testing chemistry and unselfishness. The players responded by finishing with 38 dimes compared to Singapore’s 12. The Philippines took advantage of its size to dominate the boards, 52-35 and went on a rampage in transition with more fastbreak points, 27-4. Defense was another priority for Cone and Gilas proved its worth by holding Singapore to 10 points in the fourth.

The basketball gold is a prize that Filipinos will most cherish because it’s in a sport that they love with a passion. There’s no doubt the Philippines will strike gold and whenever Gilas plays, the only thing that is undetermined is the margin of victory. The seven other participating teams are just fighting for second place. Despite the inevitability, the MOA Arena will be packed to the rafters whenever Gilas plays. The championship will be particularly special for SEA Games first-timers Fajardo, Marcio Lassiter, Japeth Aguilar, L. A. Tenorio, Pringle, Chris Ross, Manuel, Wright and Greg Slaughter. Kiefer Ravena is playing in his fifth SEA Games while Rosario is in his third and Standhardinger in his second. The Philippines is shooting for a 13th straight gold medal and 18th overall since basketball was introduced in the 1977 SEA Games.