WATCH: Agatha Wong's golden SEA Games moment
(Philstar.com) - December 4, 2019 - 3:35pm
MANILA, Philippines – Agatha Wong clinched her second gold medal in the 30th Southeast Asian Games after ruling the Women's Wushu Taijijian tournament at the World Trade Center on Tuesday.
Relive her gold-winning performance in the video above, shot from the venue by Philstar.com SEA Games contributor Michelle Lojo.
