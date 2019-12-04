SPECIAL COVERAGE: 2019 SOUTHEAST ASIAN GAMES
WATCH: Agatha Wong's golden SEA Games moment
(Philstar.com) - December 4, 2019 - 3:35pm

MANILA, Philippines – Agatha Wong clinched her second gold medal in the 30th Southeast Asian Games after ruling the Women's Wushu Taijijian tournament at the World Trade Center on Tuesday.

Relive her gold-winning performance in the video above, shot from the venue by Philstar.com SEA Games contributor Michelle Lojo.

