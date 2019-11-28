SEA GAMES 2019
UAAP
DEAN'S CORNER
NBA
Puentevella: Let people in for free
Joey Villar (The Philippine Star) - November 28, 2019 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Former Philippine Olympic Committee chairman Monico Puentevella has suggested to President Duterte through PHISGOC head and House Speaker Alan Peter Cayetano to open the doors to the Games for free, draw the crowd and give the Filipino athletes the real meaning of “homecourt advantage.

“After watching the exciting football match between our team drawing Cambodia with only half the stadium filled with cheering football Pinoy fanatics, I’m sure there were many more waiting outside who wanted to just experience the Games but couldn’t come in because they couldn’t afford the tickets,” said Puentevella.

“And since we are using billions of government funds anyway, why are we still commercializing the Games? Aren’t these billions enough? How can we avail of the homecourt advantage in this manner?” added the former congressman from Bacolod City.

“Outside the opening and closing ceremonies and probably our national sport, basketball, it’s about time we free all the Games before the official opening. I’m sure the President will approve this for the sake of the sport-loving masses,” he said.

 

MONICO PUENTEVELLA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Duterte asked to make all SEA Games events free to public
By Joey Villar | 6 hours ago
Samahang Weightlifting ng Pilipinas President Monico Puentevella pleaded to President Duterte to make all tickets for free...
Sports
fb tw
Gilas' Pogoy suffers injury, ruled out for SEA Games 
By Luisa Morales | 9 hours ago
RR Pogoy has been ruled out of the Gilas Pilipinas lineup for the 30th Southeast Asian Games due to a back injury.
Sports
fb tw
Azkals fall short vs Myanmar in SEA Games
By Luisa Morales | 6 hours ago
The Under-22 Azkals couldn't get past Myanmar, losing 1-2 in the group stage of the 30th Southeast Asian Games
Sports
fb tw
Cyclists eye minimum 2 golds in SEA Games
By Joey Villar | 9 hours ago
The Philippines is looking at scooping up at least two gold medals in cycling’s road race events of the 30th Southeast...
Sports
fb tw
No guarantees Philippines will dominate SEA Games basketball – SBP
By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 day ago
The Philippines may be the region’s undisputed king but Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas said sweeping the four gold...
Sports
fb tw
Latest
37 minutes ago
Araneta lays out four-year roadmap to revitalize football
37 minutes ago
Philippine Football Federation president Nonong Araneta on Wednesday laid out his plans for the next four years that will...
Sports
fb tw
37 minutes ago
Gymnasts ready for golden harvest
By Joaquin Henson | 37 minutes ago
The Philippine contingent of 22 gymnasts will compete for medals in 20 events at the Southeast Asian Games in the Rizal Memorial...
Sports
fb tw
37 minutes ago
Philippine skateboarders all set to roll
By John Bryan Ulanday | 37 minutes ago
It’s all systems go for skateboarding sensation Margielyn Didal, who will be eyeing to extend her rule in the 30th Southeast...
Sports
fb tw
37 minutes ago
Pinoys face tall order in floorball
By John Bryan Ulanday | 37 minutes ago
The Philippine men’s and women’s floorball teams shoot for crucial bounce-back wins today against powerhouse Singapore...
Sports
fb tw
37 minutes ago
79th-minute heartbreaker Azkals narrowly miss 2nd draw
By Dante Navarro | 37 minutes ago
There were no late heroics this time, only heartbreak.
Sports
fb tw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with