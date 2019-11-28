Puentevella: Let people in for free

MANILA, Philippines — Former Philippine Olympic Committee chairman Monico Puentevella has suggested to President Duterte through PHISGOC head and House Speaker Alan Peter Cayetano to open the doors to the Games for free, draw the crowd and give the Filipino athletes the real meaning of “homecourt advantage.

“After watching the exciting football match between our team drawing Cambodia with only half the stadium filled with cheering football Pinoy fanatics, I’m sure there were many more waiting outside who wanted to just experience the Games but couldn’t come in because they couldn’t afford the tickets,” said Puentevella.

“And since we are using billions of government funds anyway, why are we still commercializing the Games? Aren’t these billions enough? How can we avail of the homecourt advantage in this manner?” added the former congressman from Bacolod City.

“Outside the opening and closing ceremonies and probably our national sport, basketball, it’s about time we free all the Games before the official opening. I’m sure the President will approve this for the sake of the sport-loving masses,” he said.