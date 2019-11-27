Azkals fall short vs Myanmar in SEA Games

MANILA, Philippines – The Under-22 Azkals couldn't get past Myanmar, losing 1-2 in the group stage of the 30th Southeast Asian Games at the Rizal Memorial Stadium on Wednesday.

An equalizer from Justin Baas late in the first half wasn't enough to salvage a point after last year's fourth placers took back the lead in the 78th minute with Win Naing Tun finding the back of the net.

The Burmese booters drew first blood in the 16th minute with a goal by Aung Kaung Mann.

The Azkals now have a 0-1-1 record, still with a point to their name.

They face Malaysia on Friday to try and take their first win of the tournament.