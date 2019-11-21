IN PHOTOS: Eagles celebrate UAAP season sweep, three-peat

MANILA, Philippines — The Ateneo Blue Eagles capped off their perfect UAAP men's basketball season with a three-peat-clinching win over the UST Growling Tigers in Game Two of the Finals at the Mall of Asia Arena on Wednesday.

Celebrations erupted on the court after the final buzzer, with the confetti falling for the undefeated Blue Eagles.

Hugs were shared among players, coaches and family members as the Katipunan-based squad took home another trophy, this time with a 16-0 sweep of the tournament.

Seniors Matt Nieto and Thirdy Ravena, who was also crowned Finals MVP, did the ceremonial cutting of the net after the game.

Runners-up UST also received their medals and trophies in the ceremony.

Relive the moment through these shots by Philstar.com's Erwin Cagadas.