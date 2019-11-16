Filipina batters take bronze in Asian Cup

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine women's baseball team clinched a bronze medal in the Women's Baseball Asian Cup after clobbering home team China, 11-1 in Zhongshan on Friday.

It was a hot start for the Pinay batters, with a dominating 7-1 run after just two innings to repeat over the Chinese for the third place finish in their first ever international stint.

The Philippines cruised to the Super Round of the tournament after upsetting powerhouses Hong Kong and South Korea in eliminations.

And while they suffered a 0-15 loss to World No. 3 Chinese Taipei, their 6-2 victory over China in the Super Round propelled them to a match up against top ranked Japan.

The Japanese, however, proved to be too much for the Pinays and dealt the Nationals a 17-2 beating which set them up for the rematch against China for the bronze.

Apart from the third place finish, individual awards also showered the Pinays with two batters bringing home hardware.

Whell Ghene Camral took home the best Third Base citation while Clariz Palma was the pitcher with the best won-loss record of the tournament.