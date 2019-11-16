SEA GAMES 2019
UAAP
DEAN'S CORNER
NBA
It was a hot start for the Pinay batters, with a dominating 7-1 run after just two innings to repeat over the Chinese for the third place finish in their first ever international stint.
Philippine Amateur Baseball Association
Filipina batters take bronze in Asian Cup
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - November 16, 2019 - 11:47am

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine women's baseball team clinched a bronze medal in the Women's Baseball Asian Cup after clobbering home team China, 11-1 in Zhongshan on Friday.

It was a hot start for the Pinay batters, with a dominating 7-1 run after just two innings to repeat over the Chinese for the third place finish in their first ever international stint.

The Philippines cruised to the Super Round of the tournament after upsetting powerhouses Hong Kong and South Korea in eliminations.

And while they suffered a 0-15 loss to World No. 3 Chinese Taipei, their 6-2 victory over China in the Super Round propelled them to a match up against top ranked Japan.

The Japanese, however, proved to be too much for the Pinays and dealt the Nationals a 17-2 beating which set them up for the rematch against China for the bronze.

Apart from the third place finish, individual awards also showered the Pinays with two batters bringing home hardware.

Whell Ghene Camral took home the best Third Base citation while Clariz Palma was the pitcher with the best won-loss record of the tournament.

BASEBALL
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Philippine tennis phenom: Alex Eala
By Luisa Morales | 22 hours ago
Ranked 13th in the world in the ITF Junior World Rankings, Eala is slowly making her climb to the top.
Sports
Kai Sotto dominates anew in game with Atlanta-based TSF
By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
Improving on his debut double-double performance with TSF National, Sotto posted a near triple-double in their game against...
Sports
Lions force Game 3
By Joey Villar | 13 hours ago
Games Tuesday (MOA Arena, Pasay City)
Sports
Looking at the UP Fighting Maroons' UAAP season
By Rick Olivares | 1 day ago
At the end of the day, this is the best stretch by any Maroons team since the mid-1980s.
Sports
Azkals boost stock in Asian Cup Qualifiers
By Olmin Leyba | November 16, 2019 - 12:00am
The Philippines netted an important 2-1 victory on the road over Maldives to give its Top 2 bid in Group A of the FIFA World Cup and AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers a big boost Thursday at Male’s National Stadiu...
Sports
Latest
1 hour ago
Looking at the Ateneo-UST UAAP finals matchup
By Rick Olivares | 1 hour ago
It’s a high-octane offense against a meticulous and cunning offense. Something is going to give. Who it is, we will...
Sports
Cherrylume Chairman’s Cup unfolds
November 16, 2019 - 12:00am
An Asian golf vacation package with hotel and airfare for two will be the grand raffle prize of the Cherrylume Chairman’s Cup, which starts today at the Forest Hills Golf Club in Antipolo City.
13 hours ago
Sports
Hitting Spree out to stretchwinning streak
November 16, 2019 - 12:00am
Defending champion Hitting Spree tries to make it three in a row in the 2019 Ambassador Eduardo M. Cojuangco Jr. Cup tomorrow at the Saddle and Clubs Leisure Park Racetrack in Naic, Cavite.
13 hours ago
Sports
Judiciary, PNP in do-or-die
November 16, 2019 - 12:00am
Games tomorrow (Pasig City Sports Center)
13 hours ago
Sports
Judokas out to deliver in SEAG Gameslds in SEAG
November 16, 2019 - 12:00am
Judo could also be a source of gold medals when Team Philippines competes in the 30th Southeast Asian Games that kicks off on Nov. 30 at the Philippine Arena in Bocaue, Bulacan.
13 hours ago
Sports
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with