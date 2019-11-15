SEA GAMES 2019
SYRACUSE, NY - NOVEMBER 06: Syracuse Orange basketball alum Carmelo Anthony waves to the crowd prior to the game against the Virginia Cavaliers at the Carrier Dome on November 6, 2019 in Syracuse, New York.
RICH BARNES / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / AFP
Carmelo Anthony signs with Trailblazers for NBA return
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - November 15, 2019 - 11:51am

MANILA, Philippines — After months in free agency limbo, Carmelo Anthony is making his return to the NBA with the Portland Trail Blazers.

According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, Anthony will be signing a non-guaranteed deal with the Blazers and will join the team in their upcoming six-game road trip.

The road trip includes a game against Anthony's former team the Houston Rockets on Monday (Tuesday Manila time).

His stint with the Houston Rockets was cut off early in the 2018 season, playing only 10 games.

Anthony is set to fill the Power Forward position as Portland has been struggling there.

Apart from the Rockets, Anthony has also suited up for the Oklahoma City Thunder, the New York Knicks and the Denver Nuggets.

