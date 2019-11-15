Carmelo Anthony signs with Trailblazers for NBA return

MANILA, Philippines — After months in free agency limbo, Carmelo Anthony is making his return to the NBA with the Portland Trail Blazers.

According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, Anthony will be signing a non-guaranteed deal with the Blazers and will join the team in their upcoming six-game road trip.

Deal is non-guaranteed, per source. https://t.co/9o6mmiXSNN — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 15, 2019

Anthony will join the Blazers on upcoming road trip, per source. Power forward was the position that Blazers were most vulnerable and injury to Zach Collins only amplified void there. ‘Melo comes for a specific role and need. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 15, 2019

The road trip includes a game against Anthony's former team the Houston Rockets on Monday (Tuesday Manila time).

His stint with the Houston Rockets was cut off early in the 2018 season, playing only 10 games.

Anthony is set to fill the Power Forward position as Portland has been struggling there.

Apart from the Rockets, Anthony has also suited up for the Oklahoma City Thunder, the New York Knicks and the Denver Nuggets.