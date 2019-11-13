SEA GAMES 2019
UAAP
DEAN'S CORNER
NBA
At 11-8, of all the expansion teams this season, the Iloilo Royals have done well by putting together a roster culled from various clubs. 
Iloilo Royals look to continue win streak vs Pasig in MPBL
Rick Olivares (Philstar.com) - November 13, 2019 - 10:41am

MANILA, Philippines – When the Iloilo United Royals take on the Bacolod Master’s Sardines on Monday, November 18, in the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League Lakan Season, the team hopes that once and for all, they can put on a win streak that will catapult them from 17th spot in the 31-team league and upward where the difference lies in a won match or two.

At 11-8, of all the expansion teams this season, they have done well by putting together a roster culled from various clubs. 

Despite losing leading scorer Samboy de Leon to Talk ‘n Text in the PBA, the team has kept on moving forward. They are led by Richard Escoto (14.4 points and 7.6 rebounds) and Alfrancis Tamsi (10.1 points and 3.2 rebounds) with support from another former CEU player in Aaron Jeruta, Donald Gumaru, Rey Publico, Ryan Arambulo, JR Parker and Jay Javelosa, who has given the Royals a rim protector and is one of the MPBL’s best shotblockers (he has a total of 26 swats in 19 matches so far).

With a highly experienced coaching staff led by head tactician Eric Gonzales along with team consultant Nash Racela, assistants Ed de la Torre, and Allan and Jonathan Albano (along with managers BJ Manalo and Fran Javelosa and sponsors XYZ Balikbayan Boxes, Iron Claw, More Power, Rgies and Butterscotch), they have surpassed expectations while staying to the league rules in terms of salaries and operations.

“We still have a lot of things to improve on given the very short notice we had when putting up the team,” said Gonzales. “So far the journey of this team, we are grateful that Samboy de Leon was signed by TNT through the help of the Iloilo team. Grabe yung angat ng laro niya. Of course, nag-struggle kami to replace him, but pakonti-konti pinupunuan ng bawat isa sa team. That is what makes this relationship amongst ourselves special. It is about trust, responsibility, and accountability.”

The United Royals’ matches have been exciting so to speak. They average 74.9 points and surrender 73.5. They are a team that wins by the skin of their teeth. The majority of their matches go down the wire and are decided either in the very last play or in the final minute. 

Up against them this Monday at the Makati Coliseum is Pasig-Sta. Lucia that totes a 13-7 slate. Both Pasig and Iloilo are on a two-match win streak and something will have to give after their 6:45 p.m. clash.

Unfortunately for the Royals, they will be without Jay Javelosa who fractured his hand in their last game — an 89-81 win over Bacolod Master’s Sardines — and will be out for six to eight weeks. Left to man that middle slot is public and Eric Rodriguez.

Javelosa, a former Ateneo Blue Eagle, believes that the Royals can make a serious run at the title despite their lack of a tall frontline and the injury to himself. “Honestly, we can go all the way if our team trusts the system and is on the same page every game. We beat some top teams and stayed close in other games to the top squads. We just had some lapses in between, but we can go all the way.”

Summed up Gonzales, “We prepare for Pasig like every other game. We respect them and will have to device plans to counter their strengths and tendencies.”

BASKETBALL MPBL
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Complaint filed against MPBL personalities
By Evelyn Macairan | November 13, 2019 - 12:00am
The Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League filed before the DOJ game-fixing complaint against 21 persons including SOCCSKSARGEN Marlins team owner and player Kevin Espinosa and some players of the Marlins team.
Sports
Durham eyes ultimate prize
By Joaquin Henson | November 13, 2019 - 12:00am
With Meralco assured of a twice-to-beat advantage in the coming PBA Governors Cup quarterfinals, Allen Durham said the other day what’s driving him to excel this conference is the goal to win the championship,...
Sports
Farewell to Bong
By Joaquin M. Henson | November 13, 2019 - 12:00am
The last time I saw Lucio Tan Jr. was when UE beat La Salle, 89-88, in the UAAP at the MOA Arena last September.
Sports
Nationals, Alab split Friendlies
By Olmin Leyba | November 13, 2019 - 12:00am
Gilas Pilipinas absorbed an 89-93 loss to a full-strength Alab Pilipinas in their second tuneup Monday night, taking a reality check less than a month before plunging into action in the Southeast Asian Games.
Sports
Kawhi's Clippers struggle but beat NBA champions Raptors
20 hours ago
Kawhi Leonard endured a difficult night against the club he led to an NBA title but his Los Angeles Clippers surged late to...
Sports
Latest
58 minutes ago
Select NBA games to be shown for free on CNN Philippines
58 minutes ago
The National Basketball Association on Wednesday announced that select NBA games will be available on national free-to-air...
Sports
1 hour ago
Thiem into ATP Finals semis as Djokovic, Federer face shootout
1 hour ago
Dominic Thiem produced a scintillating display of attacking tennis to beat Novak Djokovic and qualify for the last four at...
Sports
2 hours ago
NFL invites teams to Kaepernick workout
2 hours ago
NFL teams have been invited to attend a private workout by Colin Kaepernick as the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback...
Sports
12 hours ago
Fiery clashes up as Duel VI begins
12 hours ago
The country’s top guns mix it up one last time in this year’s Philippine Golf Tour but in team play format as...
Sports
12 hours ago
Knights Steal Game 1
By Joey Villar | 12 hours ago
Letran put San Beda’s unbeaten run to a screeching halt yesterday, scoring a stunning 65-64 victory at the start of...
Sports
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with