Live updates: UP vs UST UAAP men's basketball stepladder semis

MANILA, Philippines — The UAAP stepladder semifinals continues with the UST Growling Tigers facing off against the twice-to-beat UP Fighting Maroons on Sunday, November 10.

After ousting the FEU Tamaraws in an 81-71 victory on Wednesday, UST hopes to continue their UAAP season with a win over the second-seed Fighting Maroons.

Renzo Subido and the Tigers swept their elimination games against the Diliman squad. But in the semifinals, anything can happen.

Will Kobe Paras and the rest of the Fighting Maroons slay the Tigers for a return trip to the Finals?

Or will UST force a rubber match for the right to face Ateneo?