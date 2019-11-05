PHILSTAR.COM COVER STORIES
PACQUIAO VS THURMAN
UAAP
DEAN'S CORNER
NBA
Senator Manny Pacquiao said the decision to suspend a team in the MPBL is a difficult for him but he and the MPBL management had to take drastic actions to protect the integrity of the league.
Pacquiao suspends MPBL team
Paolo Romero (The Philippine Star) - November 5, 2019 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Upon the instruction of Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League founder Sen. Manny Pacquiao, MPBL commissioner Kenneth Duremdes has suspended the whole SOCCSKSARGEN Team due to allegations of “game-fixing and other related scheming activities.”

Pacquiao said the decision to suspend a team in the MPBL is a difficult for him but he and the MPBL management had to take drastic actions to protect the integrity of the league.

“This should serve as a serious reminder to all other teams in the MPBL that we are intolerant to any form of cheating and other unsportsmanlike behavior. We formed MPBL precisely to promote fair play in basketball so I don’t want to hear anything that would besmirch the name of the league,” Pacquiao said.

On hearing reports of game-fixing in the MPBL, he said the league sought the help of the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) to conduct a probe on this matter.

The NBI has initially pinpointed SOCCSKSARGEN Team as the team that was involved in game-fixing but Pacquiao said the investigation is still on-going.

He said he would be taking over the management of the SOCCSKSARGEN Team to do some “house cleaning.”

He said instead of dissolving the team, he would take over its management and only remove those who are involved in game-fixing activities and other illegal game capers.

“Those who have nothing to do with it will be spared,” Pacquiao said.

Pacquiao revealed that he is already in possession of the identities of the players and team officials and staff who are involved in cheating, and would name them soon.

SEN. MANNY PACQUIAO
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Belangel poised to take over point guard duties for immaculate Eagles
8 hours ago
Ateneo's SJ Belangel was awarded his first-ever Chooks-to-Go Collegiate Press Corps UAAP Player of the Week award.
Sports
Jordan and Lauren Heading: A tag team couple for Philippine sports
By Rick Olivares | 12 hours ago
At first glance, you’d think that Jordan and Lauren Heading look out of place inside the quiet confines of a coffee...
Sports
Depleted Aces buck Standhardinger’s 37-16 explosion
By Olmin Leyba | 1 day ago
They may be short in manpower pending the approval of a trade but the quarterfinals-chasing Alaska Aces showed there’s...
Sports
So rules random chess world tilt
By Joey Villar | 1 day ago
Wesley So has achieved his goal to be a world champ as he toppled Norwegian world classical titlist Magnus Carlsen in the...
Sports
PBA reinforcements eyed for Philippine 3x3 team
By Joey Villar | 1 day ago
The Philippine 3x3 team is mulling to tap a player or two from the Philippine Basketball Association in an effort to boost...
Sports
Latest
1 hour ago
Knights, Stags figure in knockout semis
1 hour ago
Letran and San Sebastian try to keep their title hopes alive as they collide today at the start of the stepladder semifinals...
Sports
Cavaliers, Warriors sustain top form in UNTV meet games tomorrow
November 5, 2019 - 12:00am
PNP vs GSISDefending champion Armed Forces of the Philippines extended its winning streak to five games while Department of Environment and Natural Resources stunned Malacañang-Philippine Sports Commission,...
1 hour ago
Sports
1 hour ago
Gan, Lacambra share honors in Petron karting
1 hour ago
Jefferson Gan Jr. and Alonso Marcus Lacambra ruled their respective classes and shared top honors in the Petron Motorsports...
Sports
Philippine spikers test mettle in Super Cup
By John Bryan Ulanday | November 5, 2019 - 12:00am
Games today (FIloil Flying V Center, San Juan)
1 hour ago
Sports
Puentevella slams door on Thai lifters
By Joey Villar | November 5, 2019 - 12:00am
The Samahang Weightlifting ng Pilipinas will not allow Thailand to field a team in the 30th Southeast Asian Games set next month at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium due to anti-doping violations
1 hour ago
Sports
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with