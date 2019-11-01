Anjacas title defense canceled due to opponent’s visa problem

MANILA, Philippines – Jerwin Ancajas kissed goodbye his hopes of defending the IBF super flyweight title for the eighth time soon after his scheduled fight with Mexico’s Jonathan Rodriguez has been scrapped.

In a press release, Ancajas’ promoter Top Rank Inc. said the fight’s cancellation was due to a “visa issue” on Rodriguez’s part.

The 24-year-old defending champion is raring to go against Rodriguez in a bout that was originally scheduled Saturday at the Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California (Sunday, Manila time).

In a text message to Philstar.com, Ancajas' trainer and manager Joven Jimenez confirmed the fight's last-minute cancellation, saying they are yet to contemplate their next move.

"Antay pa kami sa Top Rank and matchmaker po namin sir. Tatawag po sila ulit," said Jimenez.