Lady Eagles outlast Lady Warriors in OT

ANTIPOLO — Ateneo weathered the storm and blanked University of the East late to take the 81-70 overtime victory in the UAAP Season 82 Women's Basketball Tournament, Sunday at Ynares Center here.

Alyssa Villamor came up big, dropping six of her 13 points in the extension as the Lady Eagles snapped their four-game losing skid.

"I like how our seniors fought back. Villamor didn't play much in the fourth quarter, but when she came back, she used that opportunity to show why she's a starter throughout this season," said coach Kat Quimpo.

Hazelle Yam paced Ateneo with 19 points, eight rebounds, five assists, five steals, and a block, while Pam Payac also stepped up with her 15 points, three boards, and two assists off the bench.

Zoe Chu added 11 points, five rebounds, and three steals, while Kat Guytingco braved through a cut on her left knee to pour 10 points and five boards in the win.

Leading 59-52 with 5:35 remaining in regulation, Ateneo allowed UE to fight back with a 12-0 blitz to grab a 64-59 advantage with 2:08 to play.

But the Lady Eagles were quick to respond, getting back as Yam knotted the game at 67 with a split from the line with 26.4 ticks left. Jhaz Joson forced a stop, drawing an offensive foul on Jearzy Ganade, but Guytingco wasn't able to score the winner as the game went to overtime.

Ateneo rode that momentum in the extra frame, scoring the first eight points as it outscored UE, 14-3 in those last five minutes.

"I like how the players fought until the end, especially in overtime," said Quimpo. "It's good to know that we still have fighters heading to the next season."

At 4-8, Ateneo is still in the Final Four race, although an Adamson win over UP, which is being played as of press time, would boot it out of contention.

It was a bitter defeat for UE, which suffered its seventh straight loss to stay at the cellar at 1-11.

Tin Cortizano led the Lady Warriors with a double-double of 17 points, 12 rebounds, and four assists, as Joyce Terrinal got 15 points, six boards, and two steals.

The scores:

ATENEO 81 — Yam 19, Payac 15, Villamor 13, Chu 11, Guytingco 10, Joson 5, Moslares 3, Newsome 3, Villacruz 2, Aquisap 0, Cancio 0, De Dios 0.

UE 70 — Cortizano 17, Terrinal 15, Cuadero 14, Pedregosa 12, Ganade 9, Ordas 3, Fernandez 0, Nama 0.