Banario falters against Aoki in ONE: Century

TOKYO, Japan — Honorio Banario was quickly subdued by Japanese opponent Shinya Aoki barely a minute into the match here on Sunday.
Aoki was able to score a takedown against the Filipino fighter early and Banario simply couldn't recover.
Aoki caught Banario in a D'Arce choke with a few seconds left in the opening minute of the first round and the Baguio-based fighter was unable to do anything.
Banario's stablemates Danny Kingad and Kevin Belingon also lost in their matches here in ONE: Century.
The debuting Lito Adiwang was the sole victor for Team Lakay in this packed double-header card.
- Latest
- Trending