Banario falters against Aoki in ONE: Century

TOKYO, Japan — Honorio Banario was quickly subdued by Japanese opponent Shinya Aoki barely a minute into the match here on Sunday.

Aoki was able to score a takedown against the Filipino fighter early and Banario simply couldn't recover.

Aoki caught Banario in a D'Arce choke with a few seconds left in the opening minute of the first round and the Baguio-based fighter was unable to do anything.

Banario's stablemates Danny Kingad and Kevin Belingon also lost in their matches here in ONE: Century.

The debuting Lito Adiwang was the sole victor for Team Lakay in this packed double-header card.