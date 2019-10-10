PHILSTAR.COM COVER STORIES
PACQUIAO VS THURMAN
UAAP
DEAN'S CORNER
NBA
ONE Championship will attempt to solidify its position as a global superpower in martial arts with ONE: Century in Tokyo on Sunday. The event, which will feature two full fight cards in a day, is the biggest martial arts event in the promotion's history.
ONE Championship
Tokyo 'Century' card seen as start of ONE's MMA dominance
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - October 10, 2019 - 11:16pm

TOKYO, Japan — ONE Championship will attempt to solidify its dominance as a martial arts superpower with ONE: Century here in Japan on Sunday.

Bringing 28 current and former world champions across different martial arts to participate in a two-part slugfest, ONE CEO Chatri Sityodtong is aiming to be a trailblazer.

"The motivation was... why I named this event ONE: Century, there's a duality to it," Sityodtong said in the event's press conference.

"One, I wanted to throw the martial arts event of the century but I also want to signify to the world that ONE Championship is building the world's greatest martial arts property for the next 100 years and beyond," he added.

To be held on Sunday, October 13 at the famed Ryogoku Kokugikan in Tokyo, ONE: Century will include seven title fights that is divided into two parts.

A whopping total of 22 fights will happen on Sunday, including some of the biggest names in the promotion.

Flyweight King Demetrius "Mighty Mouse" Johnson will be going up against Filipino Danny Kingad in the co-main event of Part I in the Flyweight World Grand Prix Championship Final.

While a women's Atomweight World Championship between Angela Lee and Xiong Jing Nan headlines the first half of fight fest.

In Part II, Bibiano Fernandes and Kevin Belingon will lock horns for the fourth time in their careers, with the ONE Bantamweight World title on the line.

Japan's Shinya Aoki will also be facing Team Lakay's Honario Banario in a Lightweight bout in the co-main event.

A Light Heavyweight title bout between Burmese Python Aung La N Sang and Brandon "The Truth" Vera will conclude the highly touted event.

MMA ONE CHAMPIONSHIP
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Cayetano wants Philippines to invest in sports tourism
By Franco Luna | 6 hours ago
According to Cayetano, sports tourism worldwide was a $600 billion industry that could prove to be beneficial should the Philippines...
Sports
Petecio shuts out foe, guaranteed of bronze in world women's boxing tiff
By Joey Villar | 8 hours ago
Nesthy Petecio overwhelmed Sena Irie of Japan, 4-1, in their quarterfinal clash to assure herself of at least a bronze medal...
Sports
MILO, PHISGOC forge SEAG partnership
By Franco Luna | 6 hours ago
"As a longtime supporter of Philippine sports, it is with great honor and privilege that MILO comes in as a gold partner for...
Sports
Alido takes command with 2nd 69
By Dante Navarro | 7 hours ago
After back-to-back 69s, the 18-year-old sophomore pro found himself at the helm of the stellar field again in the ICTSI South...
Sports
NBA game to go ahead in China despite free speech row
9 hours ago
The NBA confirmed an annual exhibition game in China would go ahead on Thursday, rejecting calls to scrap the event over a...
Sports
Latest
38 minutes ago
Brandon Vera wary of dangerous Aung La N Sang
By Luisa Morales | 38 minutes ago
Brandon "The Truth" Vera said he has left no stone unturned in preparing for his heavyweight title defense against Burmese...
Sports
10 hours ago
TJ Perkins, Jeff Cobb grace PWR: Homecoming 
By Rick Olivares | 10 hours ago
Filipino-American professional wrestler Theodore James “TJ” Perkins and Ring of Honor star Jeff Cobb will headline...
Sports
11 hours ago
A firm response by UST and that Larry Bird-like praise
By Rick Olivares | 11 hours ago
The University of Santo Tomas Growling Tigers bounced back from its loss to Ateneo with a massive beatdown of the University...
Sports
12 hours ago
NBA's China tip-off in doubt as pressure grows on all sides
12 hours ago
The NBA's annual exhibition games in China hung in the balance on Thursday as pressure grew for them to be scrapped over a...
Sports
23 hours ago
KaTropa survive gritty B-Pier
By Olmin Leyba | 23 hours ago
Troy Rosario and KJ McDaniels played clutch as TNT KaTropa survived a tough test from NorthPort, rallying to a hard-earned...
Sports
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with