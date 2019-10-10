Tokyo 'Century' card seen as start of ONE's MMA dominance

TOKYO, Japan — ONE Championship will attempt to solidify its dominance as a martial arts superpower with ONE: Century here in Japan on Sunday.

Bringing 28 current and former world champions across different martial arts to participate in a two-part slugfest, ONE CEO Chatri Sityodtong is aiming to be a trailblazer.

"The motivation was... why I named this event ONE: Century, there's a duality to it," Sityodtong said in the event's press conference.

"One, I wanted to throw the martial arts event of the century but I also want to signify to the world that ONE Championship is building the world's greatest martial arts property for the next 100 years and beyond," he added.

To be held on Sunday, October 13 at the famed Ryogoku Kokugikan in Tokyo, ONE: Century will include seven title fights that is divided into two parts.

A whopping total of 22 fights will happen on Sunday, including some of the biggest names in the promotion.

Flyweight King Demetrius "Mighty Mouse" Johnson will be going up against Filipino Danny Kingad in the co-main event of Part I in the Flyweight World Grand Prix Championship Final.

While a women's Atomweight World Championship between Angela Lee and Xiong Jing Nan headlines the first half of fight fest.

In Part II, Bibiano Fernandes and Kevin Belingon will lock horns for the fourth time in their careers, with the ONE Bantamweight World title on the line.

Japan's Shinya Aoki will also be facing Team Lakay's Honario Banario in a Lightweight bout in the co-main event.

A Light Heavyweight title bout between Burmese Python Aung La N Sang and Brandon "The Truth" Vera will conclude the highly touted event.