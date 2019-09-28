Pacquiao drops game-high 35 points but Dubai All Stars prevail in OT

DUBAI — What was supposed to be an exhibition game between the Dubai DJ MC All Stars and the Manny Pacquiao-led MPBL Executives turned out to be highly competitive on Saturday, September 28, at Hamdan Sports Complex here.

In the end, the more coordinated home team prevailed, 99-96, in overtime even as Sen. Pacquiao, CEO and founder of the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League, delighted the crowd with his hardcourt prowess, firing a game-high 35 points, spiked by five triples and daredevil drives.

Former pro Emmer Oreta, now the MPBL Operations Head, scored the Executives’ last five points in regulation, including a three-point play with 10.4 seconds to force overtime at 90-90.

Oreta finished with 22 points, followed by MPBL Commissioner Kenneth Duremdes with 13, and TV panelist Martin Antonio with 10.

The Dubai All Stars opened up the extension period with a 7-2 run and it proved enough to subdue the Executives, who were unable to practice as a complete team before flying to this United Arab Emirates capital.

Former Davao Eagle Chris de Jesus in the defunct Metropolitan Basketball Association, former University of the East Warrior Arnold Booker and former Perpetual Help star Crispin Elopre provided Dubai All Stars with a three-pronged attack, scoring 17, 16 and 16, respectively.

Pacquiao split his free throws then Oreta scored the next three points as the MPBL Executives threatened at 96-97.

However, Oreta later missed on a short attempt and turned the ball over, forcing the MPBL Executives, coached by Deputy Commissioner Zaldy Realubit, to give up fouls which led to two charities out of four tries.

The MPBL Executives had another chance to extend the game again, but Rob Wainwright’s jumper came up short



The scores:

DUBAI ALL STARS-DJMC 99 — De Jesus 17, Booker 16, Elopre 16, Sanchez 10, Buenafe 9, Caberte 8, Chan 6, Alfaro 5, Tamayo 5, Garcia 4, Bernal 3, Araneta 0, Romualdez 0.

MPBL EXECUTIVES 96 — M. Pacquiao 35, Oreta 22, Duremdes 13, Antonio 10, Sisson 5, B. Pacquiao 4, Wainwright 4, Luanzon 2, Orquillas 1, Alabanza 0, Bonleon 0, Makalintal 0.