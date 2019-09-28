PHILSTAR.COM COVER STORIES
PACQUIAO VS THURMAN
UAAP
DEAN'S CORNER
NBA
Sen. Manny Pacquiao and the rest of the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League could not overcome the Dubai All Stars in overtime
MPBL
Pacquiao drops game-high 35 points but Dubai All Stars prevail in OT
(Philstar.com) - September 28, 2019 - 10:25am

DUBAI — What was supposed to be an exhibition game between the Dubai DJ MC All Stars and the Manny Pacquiao-led MPBL Executives turned out to be highly competitive on Saturday, September 28, at Hamdan Sports Complex here.

In the end, the more coordinated home team prevailed, 99-96, in overtime even as Sen. Pacquiao, CEO and founder of the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League, delighted the crowd with his hardcourt prowess, firing a game-high 35 points, spiked by five triples and daredevil drives.

Former pro Emmer Oreta, now the MPBL Operations Head, scored the Executives’ last five points in regulation, including a three-point play with 10.4 seconds to force overtime at 90-90.

Oreta finished with 22 points, followed by MPBL Commissioner Kenneth Duremdes with 13, and TV panelist Martin Antonio with 10.

The Dubai All Stars opened up the extension period with a 7-2 run and it proved enough to subdue the Executives, who were unable to practice as a complete team before flying to this United Arab Emirates capital.

Former Davao Eagle Chris de Jesus in the defunct Metropolitan Basketball Association, former University of the East Warrior Arnold Booker and former Perpetual Help star Crispin Elopre provided Dubai All Stars with a three-pronged attack, scoring 17, 16 and 16, respectively.

Pacquiao split his free throws then Oreta scored the next three points as the MPBL Executives threatened at 96-97.

However, Oreta later missed on a short attempt and turned the ball over, forcing the MPBL Executives, coached by Deputy Commissioner Zaldy Realubit, to give up fouls which led to two charities out of four tries.

The MPBL Executives had another chance to extend the game again, but Rob Wainwright’s jumper came up short
 
The scores:
DUBAI ALL STARS-DJMC 99 — De Jesus 17, Booker 16, Elopre 16, Sanchez 10, Buenafe 9, Caberte 8, Chan 6, Alfaro 5, Tamayo 5, Garcia 4, Bernal 3, Araneta 0, Romualdez 0.

MPBL EXECUTIVES 96 — M. Pacquiao 35, Oreta 22, Duremdes 13, Antonio 10, Sisson 5, B. Pacquiao 4, Wainwright 4, Luanzon 2, Orquillas 1, Alabanza 0, Bonleon 0, Makalintal 0.

MANNY PACQUIAO MPBL
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Spence, Porter to unify welterweight titles; Winner on collision course with Pacquiao
1 day ago
Unbeaten Errol Spence and rival world champion Shawn Porter fight Saturday in a welterweight boxing title unification bout...
Sports
F2-Petron grudge match kicks off PSL Invitational
By John Bryan Ulanday | September 28, 2019 - 12:00am
Arch enemies F2 Logistics and Petron open another chapter in their fabled rivalry when they banner an explosive triple-bill to open the 2019 Philippine Superliga Invitational Conference today at the Ynares Sports...
Sports
Dioceldo Sy suggests out-of-box idea
By Joaquin Henson | September 27, 2019 - 12:00am
It’s not a formal proposal, at least not yet but Blackwater team owner Dioceldo Sy is seriously considering to push the idea of opening the PBA’s doors to competing brands for discussion at the Board...
Sports
Pacquiao, Spence, Porter and an Uzbek
By Bill Velasco | September 28, 2019 - 12:00am
The world welterweight unification bout between Errol Spence Jr. and Shawn Porter is stirring the pot for a potentially attractive offer to bring Manny Pacquiao into the mix.
Sports
Tigers eye 5-2 record to close out Round One
By John Bryan Ulanday | September 28, 2019 - 12:00am
Santo Tomas collides with slumping La Salle in a mission to get a good run going and fortify hold of third spot heading into the second round of the 82nd UAAP men’s basketball tournament at the MOA Arena in...
Sports
Latest
16 minutes ago
Volley Masters snare S Turf QF berth
16 minutes ago
Jonarth Molinyawe delivered 11 hits while eight others scored three points or more as the IEM Volley Masters finished second...
Sports
34 minutes ago
Everlast champions first transgender boxer in 'Be First' campaign
34 minutes ago
Manuel, who was sidelined by an injury while competing in the 2012 Olympic trials, fought his way back into the ring after...
Sports
43 minutes ago
Gilas women score breakthrough win in Asia Cup, avoid relegation
By Luisa Morales | 43 minutes ago
After going winless in their three group stage matches, the Filipina cagers were able to score a victory and avoided rel...
Sports
10 hours ago
NLEX uses balanced attack to top Meralco
By Olmin Leyba | 10 hours ago
NLEX squandered a 16-point cushion but hung tough in the endgame to dispatch Meralco, 105-99, last night for back-to-back...
Sports
10 hours ago
Tim Cone wary of Thais, Denzel Bowles-led Indons
By Olmin Leyba | 10 hours ago
Gilas Pilipinas coach Tim Cone expects Indonesia, a squad bannered by two familiar faces in coach Rajko Toroman and import...
Sports
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with