Afril Bernardino of the Gilas Pilipinas Women's 3x3 squad in the FIBA 3x3 Asia Cup in Changsha, China
Fiba
Chooks-to-Go comes to aid of women’s 3x3 hoops team
Joey Villar (Philstar.com) - September 27, 2019 - 2:54pm

MANILA, Philippines – After helping the men’s team in its Olympic quest, Chooks-to-Go is looking to lend a helping hand to the women’s squad.

While the men are almost ensured of an Olympic Qualifying Tournament slot being at the 22nd of the 24 berths being staked, the women have slipped out of the Top 24 and into 25th, no thanks to inactivity due to minimal support.

“We will hold tournaments twice a week starting next week the whole of October and we will include the women’s and hopefully get them back inside the top 24,” said Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas league owner Ronald Mascarinas.

The Philippines peaked as high as 21st Wednesday from 61st but slipped to 22nd the Thursday in the men’s rankings.

The women’s team, for its part, has been in the top 24 for the longest time but recently dropped to 25th because of lack of action.

If the men’s squad can stay in the top 24 by the FIBA-set deadline on October 31, it will book a ticket to the OQT.

And hopefully, the women’s team makes it too.

“We’re coordinating with women’s national basketball team coach Pat Aquino and he will personally help after he returns to India a few days from now,” said Mel Macasaquit, one of the tournament organizers of Chooks-to-Go.

