National Road Championships dry run for SEAG

MANILA, Philippines — The PhilCycling 2019 National Road Championships set tomorrow and Wednesday in Tagaytay City serves as a dry run for the conduct of the cycling competitions of the 30th Southeast Asian Games.

PhilCycling president Abraham Tolentino said the road race routes as well as those in the individual and team time trials (ITT and TTT) are virtually the same course for the SEA Games Tagaytay City is also hosting from Nov. 30 to Dec. 11.

“The national championships will be a virtual operation of the 30th SEA Games,” said Tolentino of the event presented by Standard Insurance, MVP Sports Foundation and Tagaytay City with Ube Media Inc.-Le Tour de Filipinas handling the race management.

The cream of the crop of Philippine road cycling in the Men and Women Elite and Junior categories are vying in the two-day race also supported by One LGC, Air21, Go For Gold, Bike X Singapore and 7-Eleven Cliqq Air21 by Roadbike Philippines.

Also backing the races are the Philippine National Police, Batangas province and the municipalities of Nasugbu, Tuy, Lemery, Agoncillo, Balayan, Lian, Talisay, Calaca and Laurel.

The Men Elite and Under-23 ITT will cover 18 kms and the Road Race 132.08 kms, the Women Elite and Men Junior ITT will be 12 kms and the Road Race will be 91.35 kms, while the Men Elite TTT will be 40 kms.