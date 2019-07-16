NEW ON NETFLIX
PHILSTAR.COM COVER STORIES
PACQUIAO VS THURMAN
UAAP
DEAN'S CORNER
NBA
Manny Pacquiao plays around during a break in training at the Wild Card Gym in Los Angeles.
MP Promotions/Wendell Rupert Alinea
Pacquiao back in Vegas, awaits Thurman showdown
Dino Maragay (Philstar.com) - July 16, 2019 - 3:01pm

LAS VEGAS — Manny Pacquiao on Monday (Tuesday Manila time) returned to the site of his biggest fights, eager to show the result of a rigorous two-month training regimen and prove that he can still take on another young gun in Keith Thurman this weekend.

Pacquiao broke his Los Angeles camp before making the six-hour trip to the Sin City, and he didn’t do it easily. He ran one last time at the uphill Griffith Observatory in the morning and again sparred at the Wild Card Gym in the afternoon.

After going four rounds with chief sparmate Abraham "AB" Lopez, the Filipino icon worked the mitts with head trainer Buboy Fernandez, polishing his offense that includes a quick and powerful counter right hook — which could be the money shot against a forward-coming Thurman.

Pacquiao will try to unify his WBA “regular” championship with Thurman’s “super” title, motivated by his upcoming foe’s unbeaten record (Thurman is 29-0, with 22 knockouts,) and loud mouth.

In a recent conference call, Pacquiao said that while nothing has changed in the way he fights, his extensive experience should spell the difference against the younger Thurman.

“How I fight in the ring and my strategy, my footwork, that’s not changing but it’s still the same. But I’m more experienced and my timing in the ring is better than ever,” said the 40-year-old boxing legend.

During the fight week here, it will be pure fine-tuning for Pacquiao. His schedule includes light jogging in the morning at the University of Nevada in Las Vegas oval, followed by light mitt work in the afternoon.

But knowing Pacquiao and his obsession with workouts, it won’t be a surprise if he goes the extra mile again.

“I really love exercise. I’m addicted to exercise,” he said.

Many times at the Wild Card, his team had to force him to slow down, fearing a burnout.

“We gotta pull him back. He never overtrains,” Pacquiao’s strength and conditioning coach Justin Fortune told Filipino reporters the other day.

As usual, Pacquiao is staying at a posh suite inside the MGM Grand, which also houses the Grand Garden Arena where the fight will be staged.

It’s oven-hot in Las Vegas right now, at the peak of summer, with temperatures reaching as high as 38 degrees Celsius in the afternoon.

Pacquiao usually holds his US fights during spring, but he doesn’t mind trying different things even at his age.

“I’m thinking about what I can do for the fans,” he said.

Pacquiao and Thurman will again cross paths Tuesday (Wednesday Manila time) when they make their grand arrival at the MGM lobby. When asked what he’ll say to Thurman once they meet face to face again, Pacquiao replied that he no longer cares what other words come from his brash opponent’s mouth.

But Thurman rattled cages with his tirades, which included a threat to “crucify” Pacquiao.

“The trash-talk that he did, he made even my mom get mad,” he added.

Pacquiao is just raring to let his fists do the talking on Saturday (Sunday Manila time).

RELATED VIDEO:

BOXING KEITH THURMAN MANNY PACQUIAO
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Ghost of Marquez past still haunts Team Pacquiao
By Dino Maragay | 1 day ago
Manny Pacquiao’s training team is still feeling the stigma of the Filipino icon’s devastating loss to Juan Manuel...
Sports
Kings brace for dogfight vs Hotshots or Beermen
By Olmin Leyba | July 16, 2019 - 12:00am
After taking the No. 4 seeding in the quarterfinals, defending champion Barangay Ginebra braces for a dogfight with a heavyweight rival early in the PBA Commissioner’s Cup playoffs with either San Miguel or...
Sports
Thurman raring to test mettle vs Pacquiao
By Dino Maragay | 1 day ago
WBA “super” welterweight champion Keith Thurman said he is excited to find out if he got what it takes to bring...
Sports
Alaska assured of playoff
By Joaquin M. Henson | July 16, 2019 - 12:00am
Regardless of which teams win in the final doubleheader of the PBA Commissioner’s Cup eliminations at the Smart Araneta Coliseum tomorrow night, Alaska is guaranteed a playoff for the eighth and last quarterfinal...
Sports
Mighty keeps rampage versus British Columbia
By John Bryan Ulanday | July 16, 2019 - 12:00am
Mighty Sports Apparel-Phl drubbed University of British Columbia, 116-87, to stay perfect in four games in the 41st William Jones Cup yesterday at the Changhua County Gymnasium in New Taipei City, Taiwan.
Sports
Latest
15 hours ago
2,500 fighters vie in national taekwondo
15 hours ago
Around 2,500 fighters are expected to vie for honors in the Philippine Taekwondo Association’s biggest annual event...
Sports
Altas, Blazers, Stags shoot for win No. 2
By Joey Villar | July 16, 2019 - 12:00am
Perpetual Help, St. Benilde and San Sebastian try to catch up with reigning titlist San Beda at the helm at the resumption today of the 95th NCAA basketball tournament at the Flying V Centre in San Juan City.
15 hours ago
Sports
Petron, Generika clash in rematch
By John Bryan Ulanday | July 16, 2019 - 12:00am
Reigning champion Petron looks to reassert its mastery of Generika-Ayala in their rematch at the start of the Philippine Superliga All-Filipino Conference second round today at the Bacoor Strike Gym in Cavite.
15 hours ago
Sports
Differently abled bet makes Philippine SEA Games chess pool
By Joey Villar | July 16, 2019 - 12:00am
Sander Severino isn’t letting his disability stop him from achieving his dream of winning a Southeast Asian Games gold medal someday.
15 hours ago
Sports
Pagcor chief graces Forum
July 16, 2019 - 12:00am
The PSA Forum will have no less than the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp. chairman as special guest in today’s session at the Amelie Hotel-Manila.
15 hours ago
Sports
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with