Manny Pacquiao and Keith Thurman will fight on July 20 at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas (July 21 Manila time).
Darnell Ellerbe/Mayweather Promotions
WATCH: Past, present boxing stars talk Pacquiao-Thurman
Dino Maragay (Philstar.com) - July 15, 2019 - 12:26pm

LOS ANGELES – The Manny Pacquiao-Keith Thurman WBA welterweight title clash is just around the corner.

Premier Boxing Champions, the chief promoter of fight, gathered some of the biggest boxing names — both past and present — to give their quick thoughts on the bout set at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas this Saturday (Sunday Manila time).

From former heavyweight champion Lennox Lewis to current division titleholders Deontay Wilder and Andy Ruiz, and legends Sugar Ray Leonard and Roberto Duran to current welterweight star Errol Spence Jr., the boxing personalities pick who they think will win.

Even Pacquiao himself made a special appearance.

So who are you picking?

Who dares wins: The Petro Gazz Angels
The British Special Air Service, that elite commando team tasked with taking on tough and impossible military missions, has...
Go For Gold inks promo partnership with FIBA
FIBA has signed a promotional partnership with Go For Gold Philippines that takes effect immediately, allowing the lottery...
