WATCH: Past, present boxing stars talk Pacquiao-Thurman

LOS ANGELES – The Manny Pacquiao-Keith Thurman WBA welterweight title clash is just around the corner.

Premier Boxing Champions, the chief promoter of fight, gathered some of the biggest boxing names — both past and present — to give their quick thoughts on the bout set at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas this Saturday (Sunday Manila time).

From former heavyweight champion Lennox Lewis to current division titleholders Deontay Wilder and Andy Ruiz, and legends Sugar Ray Leonard and Roberto Duran to current welterweight star Errol Spence Jr., the boxing personalities pick who they think will win.

Even Pacquiao himself made a special appearance.

Manny Pacquiao or Keith Thurman? Fight week is officially upon us, and some of boxing biggest names make their pick! pic.twitter.com/CgCDNk833I — FOX Sports: PBC (@PBConFOX) July 14, 2019

So who are you picking?