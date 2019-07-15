NEW ON NETFLIX
PHILSTAR.COM COVER STORIES
PACQUIAO VS THURMAN 2019
UAAP
DEAN'S CORNER
NBA
Mighty rolls to third win, blasts Japan
John Bryan Ulanday (The Philippine Star) - July 15, 2019 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Mighty Sports Apparel-Phl extended its unscathed run to three games after scoring another rout, this time at the expense of Asian force Japan, 94-59, in Day 3 of the 41st William Jones Cup yesterday at the Changhua County Gymnasium in New Taipei City, Taiwan.

Riding on the crest of two dominant wins against Iran (98-72) and Jordan (90-76), the Philippine bet found no problem either against the Japanese, posting an early double-digit lead at 38-26.

The Go For Gold-backed bet never relaxed from there, sustaining an efficient effort to pull off the lopsided 35-point win.

After taking the backseat to Eugene Phelps in the first two games, ex-San Miguel Beer and Alab Pilipinas reinforcement Renaldo Balkman assumed the lead role, pumping in 27 points on 9-of-15 clip that came with 12 rebounds and two blocks in just 23 minutes of action. 

Phelps, the Phoenix Fuel resident import, continued to impress though with 19 markers, seven boards and four steals for Mighty Sports which is gunning to bring back the title to the Philippines after winning it via sweep in 2016.

Mighty Sports, which is being mentored by head coach Charles Tiu, kept a stranglehold of the top spot in this eight-team Asian invititational tourney with an unblemished 3-0 slate.

The team won its first three games by a whopping average margin of 24.6 points. 

Fil-Am guard Mikey William contributed 17 points while Jason Brickman and McKenzie Moore chipped in eight markers each.

Japan could not handle the Mighty Sports’ firepower as Koh Flippin served as the only bright spot with 10 points and three rebounds. 

The Japanese fell to 1-1, failing to follow up its 77-75 win over home team Chinese Taipei-A the other day. 

Mighty Sports Phl seeks a fourth straight win against Canada at 3 p.m. today.

BASKETBALL MIGHTY SPORTS APPAREL-PHL WILLIAM JONES CUP
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Pacquiao armed and ready for Thurman
By Dino Maragay | 11 hours ago
A reinvigorated Manny Pacquiao resumed training, getting back at his sparring partners in another grueling session.
Sports
Pacquiao to Thurman: Keep talking
By Dino Maragay | 10 hours ago
Keith Thurman can keep running his mouth, and Manny Pacquiao would still hardly care.
Sports
Petro Gazz dethrones Creamline for maiden PVL crown
By Luisa Morales | 6 hours ago
Powerhouse imports Wilma Salas and Janisa Johnson were absolutely lethal, with the Creamline defense doing little to stop...
Sports
Davis confident Lakers will hit ground running
15 hours ago
The Lakers, who missed the playoffs last season for a sixth straight year despite the arrival of LeBron James in 2018, will...
Sports
Army survives BanKo to clinch bronze medal finish
By Luisa Morales | 8 hours ago
Led by veteran Jovelyn Gonzaga in the clutch, the Lady Troopers were able to squeak past the Perlas Spikers.
Sports
Latest
1 hour ago
Elite clinch third spot
By Olmin Leyba | 1 hour ago
Doing things by committee, Blackwater Elite nipped Alaska, 112-104, to clinch third seed in the PBA Commissioner’s Cup...
Sports
1 hour ago
Angels dethrone Cool Smashers
By Dante Navarro | 1 hour ago
In the end, it boiled down to power and poise, and PetroGazz proved it had both, ending Creamline’s reign in the Premier...
Sports
1 hour ago
Gilas to miss PBA finalists in Spain
By Joaquin Henson | 1 hour ago
The Gilas players involved in the PBA Commissioner’s Cup Finals starting Aug. 7 will miss the team’s training...
Sports
1 hour ago
Manny Pacquiao cool, calm, collected as fight nears
By Abac Cordero | 1 hour ago
Loud music filled the air as Manny Pacquiao, in a playful mood, concluded a two-hour training at the Wild Card Gym Satur...
Sports
1 hour ago
Pauline del Rosario, Princess Superal banner stellar cast in Pradera Classic
1 hour ago
Pauline del Rosario can’t wait to get going coming off a two-month long training in the US while Princess Superal takes...
Sports
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with