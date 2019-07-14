NEW ON NETFLIX
Jovelyn Gonzaga and the PacificTown Army Lady Troopers outlasted the BanKo Perlas Spikers in Game Three of the Battle for Third series in the PVL Reinforced Conference. They take the bronze medal finish in the tournament.
Philstar.com
Army survives BanKo to clinch bronze medal finish
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - July 14, 2019 - 4:38pm

ANTIPOLO, Philippines — The PacificTown Army Lady Troopers are the PVL Reinforced Conference bronze medalists after outlasting BanKo Perlas Spikers in five sets, 18-25, 25-16, 20-25, 25-15, 15-13, in Game Three here at the Ynares Center on Sunday.

Led by veteran Jovelyn Gonzaga in the clutch, the Lady Troopers were able to squeak past the Perlas Spikers.

A rousing start from BanKo took PacificTown Army by surprise. They found themselves down early, 18-25.

But the Lady Troopers quickly bounced back with Olena Lymareva-Flink and Honey Royse Tubino leading the helm, tying the game at one set apiece.

Army also looked to take the lead when they held the 16-13 advantage by the middle of the third set.

But a wild barrage of aces from BanKo Perlas turned back the Lady Troopers' efforts.

The Perlas Spikers were able to retake the lead, 25-20.

Eager to not let the match slip from their fingers, the Lady Troopers stepped on the gas pedal on offense in the fourth.

Lymareva-Flink took the reins for Army and forced the fifth and deciding set in dominant fashion, 25-15.

But it was ultimately the veteran scoring of Gonzaga that sealed the deal for Army in the close fifth set.

The Lady Troopers return to the PVL Reinforced Conference with a third-place finish.

