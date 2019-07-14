Army survives BanKo to clinch bronze medal finish

ANTIPOLO, Philippines — The PacificTown Army Lady Troopers are the PVL Reinforced Conference bronze medalists after outlasting BanKo Perlas Spikers in five sets, 18-25, 25-16, 20-25, 25-15, 15-13, in Game Three here at the Ynares Center on Sunday.

Led by veteran Jovelyn Gonzaga in the clutch, the Lady Troopers were able to squeak past the Perlas Spikers.

A rousing start from BanKo took PacificTown Army by surprise. They found themselves down early, 18-25.

But the Lady Troopers quickly bounced back with Olena Lymareva-Flink and Honey Royse Tubino leading the helm, tying the game at one set apiece.

Army also looked to take the lead when they held the 16-13 advantage by the middle of the third set.

But a wild barrage of aces from BanKo Perlas turned back the Lady Troopers' efforts.

The Perlas Spikers were able to retake the lead, 25-20.

Eager to not let the match slip from their fingers, the Lady Troopers stepped on the gas pedal on offense in the fourth.

Lymareva-Flink took the reins for Army and forced the fifth and deciding set in dominant fashion, 25-15.

But it was ultimately the veteran scoring of Gonzaga that sealed the deal for Army in the close fifth set.

The Lady Troopers return to the PVL Reinforced Conference with a third-place finish.