Russell Westbrook took to Instagram to bid farewell to the OKC Thunder before he heads to reunite with former teammate James Harden in the Houston Rockets
AFP
Russell Westbrook pens farewell to OKC
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - July 13, 2019 - 10:59am

MANILA, Philippines — Former MVP Russell Westbrook is saying his goodbyes to the OKC Thunder as he heads to reunite with James Harden in Houston.

After spending 11 seasons in OKC, Westbrook is moving on to take his talents to another team. 

But not without penning a lengthy farewell to a community that played a significant role in his NBA journey.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

I can’t even begin to put into words all of the emotions I have right now. It’s been one heck of a journey Oklahoma! When I came here, I was 18 years old, bright eyed, and completely unaware of all the amazing things that would soon take place. I grew up in Oklahoma with an amazing bunch of people. The people here are what makes this place so special. From the fans, my coaches, my teammates, the entire Thunder organization, Mr. Bennett, Sam Presti, my friends, and everyone in the entire community. You are all what makes Oklahoma such a beautiful place, and the reason I’ve loved playing here all of this time. You have supported me through all of the ups and the downs, and stood by me through the good times, and tough times. For that I am eternally grateful to you. I’ve met so many amazing people who have helped shape me into the man that I am today. I hope I have impacted the Oklahoma community as much as Oklahoma has made an impact on me and my family. I’m leaving Oklahoma with so many friends and so much gratitude. I could never thank you all enough for sticking with me. It’s been a dream and a whirlwind. #WHYNOT

A post shared by Russell Westbrook (@russwest44) on

"I can't even begin to put into words all of the emotions I have right now. It's been one heck of a journey Oklahoma!" Westbrook wrote on his personal Instagram.

The three-minute long Instagram video post showcases highlights of Westbrook's career with the Thunder, including his historic MVP season and OKC's cinderella run to the 2012 NBA Finals.

Apart from his prowess on the court, the video also showed Westbrook's kindness off the court with his Why Not? foundation.

Westbrook expressed his gratitude to the Thunder community and acknowledged the huge impact they have made in his life as a basketball player.

"I've met so many amazing people who have helped shape me into the man I am today," Westbrook wrote.

"I'm leaving leaving Oklahoma with so many friends and so much gratitude. I could never thank you all enough for sticking with me. It's been a dream and a whirlwind," he added.

Westbrook is headed to Houston in exchange for Chris Paul and a handful of future draft picks. 

But the Thunder may be shipping off Paul to another destination once they get a deal, as per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

BASKETBALL NBA OKC THUNDER RUSSELL WESTBROOK
Philstar
