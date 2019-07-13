NEW ON NETFLIX
PHILSTAR.COM COVER STORIES
PACQUIAO VS THURMAN 2019
UAAP
DEAN'S CORNER
NBA
Lifesavers bounce back, clobber Power Hitters
John Bryan Ulanday (The Philippine Star) - July 13, 2019 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Generika-Ayala wasted no time bouncing back from a tough defeat, clobbering skidding PLDT Home Fibr, 27-25, 16-25, 25-18, 25-14, in the Philippine Superliga All-Filipino Conference Thursday night at the Muntinlupa Sports Center.

Coming off a three-set loss to reigning champion Petron earlier this week in Bacoor that snapped their four-game win streak, the vengeful Lifesavers just would not be denied in their rebound bid, ending their first-round campaign with a bang.

At 5-2, Generika is at third spot behind leaders F2 Logistics (7-0) and the Blaze Spikers (5-1) heading into the second round of this All-Filipino tourney.

After being silenced by Petron last outing, the troika of Angeli Araneta, Patty Orendain and Fiola Ceballos came back to life to lead Generika’s four-set conquest of PLDT.

Team captain Araneta piled up 15 points and 14 digs while Orendain and Ceballos chipped in 14 and 13 points respectively, after combining for just seven markers against the Blaze Spikers.

Ria Meneses added 13 points while Jamie Lavitoria had 14 excellent sets and libero Kath Arado contributed 25 digs much to the delight of head coach Sherwin Meneses.

“We’ve learned our lessons from last game. We started poor against Petron so we made sure to start strong this time against PLDT,” said Meneses. “I just told them to work hard every set and thankfully, we did. At least, we’re now back on track.”

Meanwhile, the first round comes to a close today with reigning champion Petron bidding for a fourth straight win against Sta. Lucia.

Led by skipper Ces Molina together with Mika Reyes, Aiza Manzo-Pontillas, Sisi Rondina and Bernadette Pons, the Blaze Spikers march into the 6 p.m. duel heavily favored especially coming from a three-set rout of the Lifesavers.

PHILIPPINE SUPERLIGA VOLLEYBALL
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Pacquiao to Thurman: 'You think you're fighting a newbie?'
By Dino Maragay | 8 hours ago
Manny Pacquiao has made it clear that he treats Keith Thurman’s trash talking as a key motivation for winning.
Sports
Sparmate keeps up with Pacquiao, sees Thurman's downfall
By Dino Maragay | 13 hours ago
Manny Pacquiao is just a little over week away from his showdown with fellow champion Keith Thurman, and his sparmates are...
Sports
Balanza tows Letran past tough Arellano challenge
By Luisa Morales | 8 hours ago
Returning from a layoff because of his brain tumor, Balanza simply took the Letran team on his back.
Sports
EAC barges into win column with stunner against LPU
By Luisa Morales | 6 hours ago
It was a clutch basket from Jethro Mendoza that ultimately sealed the deal for EAC to lead, 84-82 with 1.5 seconds left in...
Sports
Footwork, speed key for Pacquiao
By Dino Maragay | 12 hours ago
Manny Pacquiao will have to rely more on his speed and movement now that he’s about to face a relatively slower fighter...
Sports
Latest
Rain or Shine not giving up on Denzel Bowles
By Joaquin Henson | July 13, 2019 - 12:00am
Rain or Shine has a foot in the door of the PBA Commissioner’s Cup quarterfinals but coach Caloy Garcia wants to make sure the Elasto Painters are safely in the playoffs outside of the No. 7 and No. 8 spots...
41 minutes ago
Sports
Mighty smothers Iran in rousing Jones Cup debut
By John Bryan Ulanday | July 13, 2019 - 12:00am
Mighty Sports Apparel-Phl smothered Iran, 98-72, to start its campaign on a rousing note in the 41st William Jones Cup yesterday at the Changhua County Gymnasium in New Taipei City, Taiwan.
41 minutes ago
Sports
Lifesavers bounce back, clobber Power Hitters
By John Bryan Ulanday | July 13, 2019 - 12:00am
Generika-Ayala wasted no time bouncing back from a tough defeat, clobbering skidding PLDT Home Fibr, 27-25, 16-25, 25-18, 25-14, in the Philippine Superliga All-Filipino Conference Thursday night at the Muntinlupa...
41 minutes ago
Sports
Aidric Chan closes in on leader with 67
By Dante Navarro | July 13, 2019 - 12:00am
Aidric Chan fumbled at the finish but still kept his title bid going with a 67, just two strokes behind new leader Walker Franklin of Connecticut after three rounds in the boys’ centerpiece event in the Junior...
41 minutes ago
Sports
Creamline out to sweep way to 3rd PVL crown
July 13, 2019 - 12:00am
This is one match Creamline wouldn’t want to drop.
41 minutes ago
Sports
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with