Continuing the legacy: Young baller pursues late uncle's dream

QUEZON CITY, Philippines — When talking about an athlete's inspiration on the court, it is not unusual to hear the answer of looking up to their fathers or mothers.

But for Jr. NBA baller Sebastian Reyes, 14, it's his late uncle that takes the top spot in his list of role models.

"Para sa akin, naging inspiration ko talaga maglaro ng basketball yung tito ko. Kasi... parang after niyang mawala parang siya yung nagturo sakin na maglaro ng basketball," Reyes said.

Reyes' uncle, former PBA player Bryan Gahol, died in an unfortunate car accident in 2014.

"Kahit 'di niya ko naturuan ng skills parang ako yung gusto magtuloy ng career niya sa basketball," Reyes added.

The late Gahol was the fourth overall pick in the 1999 PBA Draft. He was a former UP Fighting Maroon and had stints with Mobiline, Alaska, San Miguel Beer and Red Bull.

Making his uncle proud, according to Reyes, is certainly one of his goals as he wades through a rousing start of a basketball career.

"Parang gusto ko lang maging proud siya sa akin doon sa mga naachieve kong mga blessings. Alam ko naman 'di ko din makukuha yung mga yun kung 'di dahil sa kanya," Reyes said.

Although lacking in physical presence, Gahol still serves as the 14-year-old cager's rock on and off the court.

"Alam ko lagi din siyang andiyan sa tabi ko tuwing may trainings and games," Reyes said.

Reyes is slated to represent Asia in the upcoming Jr. NBA Global Championships in Orlando later this year.

He is also currently playing for the Nazareth School-NU Bullpups.