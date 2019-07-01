PACQUIAO VS THURMAN 2019
UAAP
DEAN'S CORNER
NBA
Sung Hyun Park fires 63, shares lead with Carlota Ciganda
(The Philippine Star) - July 1, 2019 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Korean Sung Hyun Park moved in the threshold of snapping a series of poor finishes on the LPGA Tour and reclaiming the world No. 1 spot as she surged to the top with Spain’s Carlota Ciganda after two rounds of the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship at the Pinnade Country Club in Rogers, Arizona Saturday.

Park, who held off top Filipinas amateur Yuka Saso to rule the inaugural The Country Club Invitational at TCC in Laguna that marked her rise to the world top ranking last March, sizzled with nine birdies against a bogey to fire one of the day’s best 63s to match Ciganda’s 13-under 129 heading to the final 18 holes of the $2 million event.

For her part, Ciganda hit a pitch-in eagle on the par-4 No. 1 and went on to shoot a bogey-free 66 as they wrested a two-stroke lead over American Daniella Kang and six others in a crowded leaderboard that guarantees a slam-bang title chase in the final round.

Other 11-under par scorers were Koreans Inbee Park (69), current world No. 1 Jin Young Ko (66) and Hyo Joo Kim (64), Brittany Altomare (65) of the US, Daniela Darquea (65) of Ecuador and Swede Linnea Strom (65).

Park, Solaire’s brand ambassador, took the world’s top ranking with a victory in the World Women’s Championship in Singapore last February but slipped with a 52nd place finish in ANA Inspiration, a missed cut stint in the LA Open, a 35th place effort in Pure Silk Championship, a 12th place finish in the US Women’s Open and a tied for 39th effort in the Meijer LPGA Classic.

She (7.36 points average) actually moved to world No. 2 behind compatriot Ko (7.55) with a runner-up finish in last week’s KPMG Women’s PGA.

Meanwhile, Fil-Am Clariss Guce carded a three-under 68 to make it to the final round with a 138 for joint 52nd but Dottie Ardina missed the cut again after a disastrous triple-bogey on the par-3 third hole.

CARLOTA CIGANDA GOLF SUNG HYUN PARK
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Pacifictown's Jenelle Jordan feels no pressure from NFL champ dad
12 hours ago
Pacifictown Army standout Jenelle Jordan was given a visit by her father, former NFL champion Darin Jordan.
Sports
Lady Troopers bring 'A-game' vs BanKo Perlas
12 hours ago
The Pacifictown Army Lady Troopers secured the third spot in the Philippine Volleyball League Reinforced Conference semifinals...
Sports
Word war heats up
By Abac Cordero | 1 day ago
Keith Thurman keeps saying that he’ll retire Manny Pacquiao when they lock horns on July 20 in Las Vegas.
Sports
Mark Barroca keys hotshots’ win
By Olmin Leyba | 1 day ago
Magnolia gave Zamboangueño Mark Barroca a rousing homecoming as it roared to its fifth straight victory at the expense...
Sports
Rajko Toroman handles Mighty Sports’ Jones Cup buildup
1 day ago
Serbian coach Rajko Toroman renews his love affair with Philippine basketball on Monday as he takes charge of the buildup...
Sports
Latest
55 minutes ago
Columbian stuns San Miguel in OT
By Olmin Leyba | 55 minutes ago
The trio of Lester Prosper, CJ Perez and Rashawn McCarthy turned in big numbers as Columbian Dyip gave San Miguel Beer the...
Sports
55 minutes ago
Richard Howell upbeat on Phoenix bid
By Joaquin Henson | 55 minutes ago
When Richard Howell took over from injured Rob Dozier as Phoenix’ import three weeks ago, the outlook didn’t seem...
Sports
55 minutes ago
Jimuel Pacquiao: The rising son
By Abac Cordero | 55 minutes ago
Three weeks before Manny Pacquiao stakes his world title in Las Vegas, his 18-year-old son put on his own show last Saturday...
Sports
55 minutes ago
AJ Edu’s injury sinks Gilas Youth
By John Bryan Ulanday | 55 minutes ago
AJ Edu suffered an injury barely two minutes into the game and the entire Gilas Pilipinas youth team felt the pain, bowing...
Sports
55 minutes ago
Manami Iijima-Dimity Lee Duke duel up in Penong’s 5150
55 minutes ago
Guam’s Manami Iijima goes all out for a repeat while Dimity Lee Duke of Australia sets out for payback as they bring...
Sports
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with