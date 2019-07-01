Sung Hyun Park fires 63, shares lead with Carlota Ciganda

MANILA, Philippines — Korean Sung Hyun Park moved in the threshold of snapping a series of poor finishes on the LPGA Tour and reclaiming the world No. 1 spot as she surged to the top with Spain’s Carlota Ciganda after two rounds of the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship at the Pinnade Country Club in Rogers, Arizona Saturday.

Park, who held off top Filipinas amateur Yuka Saso to rule the inaugural The Country Club Invitational at TCC in Laguna that marked her rise to the world top ranking last March, sizzled with nine birdies against a bogey to fire one of the day’s best 63s to match Ciganda’s 13-under 129 heading to the final 18 holes of the $2 million event.

For her part, Ciganda hit a pitch-in eagle on the par-4 No. 1 and went on to shoot a bogey-free 66 as they wrested a two-stroke lead over American Daniella Kang and six others in a crowded leaderboard that guarantees a slam-bang title chase in the final round.

Other 11-under par scorers were Koreans Inbee Park (69), current world No. 1 Jin Young Ko (66) and Hyo Joo Kim (64), Brittany Altomare (65) of the US, Daniela Darquea (65) of Ecuador and Swede Linnea Strom (65).

Park, Solaire’s brand ambassador, took the world’s top ranking with a victory in the World Women’s Championship in Singapore last February but slipped with a 52nd place finish in ANA Inspiration, a missed cut stint in the LA Open, a 35th place effort in Pure Silk Championship, a 12th place finish in the US Women’s Open and a tied for 39th effort in the Meijer LPGA Classic.

She (7.36 points average) actually moved to world No. 2 behind compatriot Ko (7.55) with a runner-up finish in last week’s KPMG Women’s PGA.

Meanwhile, Fil-Am Clariss Guce carded a three-under 68 to make it to the final round with a 138 for joint 52nd but Dottie Ardina missed the cut again after a disastrous triple-bogey on the par-3 third hole.