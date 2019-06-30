Red-hot Juvic Pagunsan makes it three in a row

ILOILO, Philippines — What he had failed to do in regulation, Juvic Pagunsan did in playoff, hitting a solid wedge shot to within two feet for birdie on No. 18 and frustrating Michael Bibat to snare the ICTSI Iloilo Golf Challenge crown and cap a remarkable sweep of the last three legs of the Visayan swing of the Philippine Golf Tour here yesterday.

Unable to make his move with a two-under 68 Friday, Pagunsan rattled off three birdies in the first nine holes to erase a two-stroke deficit off Rene Menor and Spain’s Marcos Pastor. He then matched Bibat shot-for-shot and putt-for-putt in the second-to-the-last flight at the back to force a playoff after the duo closed out with identical 67s to finish tied at eight-under 272s.

But the region’s former No. 1 used his experience and showed his poise in sudden death, unleashing a superb drive on their return to the par-4 closing hole then hitting his approach shot to “gimme” distance. He watched Bibat muff his own birdie bid from 12 feet to nail another crown worth P550,000 put up by ICTSI.

Menor came up short on his home course with a 70 and ended up third at 273 while Pastor sputtered at the back and limped with a 73 to drop joint sixth at 276.