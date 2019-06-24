Letran's Caralipio is 'King of the Hardcourt'

MANILA, Philippines – Colegio De San Juan De Letran’s King Caralipio defeated Lyceum of the Philippines University’s Jamba Garing, 8-7, in the finals of the Hanes One-On-One King of the Hardcourt at the Filoil Flying V Centre in San Juan.

The 21-year-old from Moncada, Tarlac admitted he was tired from playing the quicker Garing, but he decided to continue to post up the smaller Pirate.

Garing raced to an early 7-2 lead off a triple and a pair of lay-ups. Caralipio, on the other hand, missed three straight point blank stabs. But in his last three post-ups with the five-minute game clock perilously ticking away, he was able to score three straight baskets to pip the fancied Garing.

“Alam ko na prestigious yung one-on-one competition na noong 1980s pa raw,” said Caralipio, who is in his second year with the Knights after playing with Letran’s Team B for two seasons. “Malaking karangalan na manalo hindi lang para sa pamilya ko kasama na rin yung iskuwelahan ko na Letran at bayan ko ng Tarlac.”

Said Garing, who didn’t drop a game heading into the finals, “Napagod ako sa physical defense ni King.”

Last year’s King of the Hardcourt champion was College of St. Benilde’s Prince Carlos.