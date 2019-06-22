PACQUIAO VS THURMAN 2019
Juvic Pagunsan still on track for back-to-back titles.
Juvic Pagunsan hangs tough, Nilo Salahog lurks behind
Dante Navarro (The Philippine Star) - June 22, 2019 - 12:00am

BACOLOD, Philippines — Losing energy and steam in the heat made Juvic Pagunsan worry a bit but the ace local shotmaker still edged closer to a title repeat with a 68 even as unfancied Nilo Salahog pressed his bid in the third round of the ICTSI Negros Occidental Classic here yesterday.

Pagunsan said the rigors of playing two straight weeks in hot conditions while battling some personal woes have started to take their toll with the region’s former No. 1 nearly blowing a solid three-under 32 start with a bogey on the 12th to barely hold on to a one-stroke edge at 10-under 200.

“I sort of lost my energy and aggressiveness after seven holes due to the hot conditions but I still went on and aimed for at least a two-under card,” said Pagunsan, who birdied the first two holes and No. 9 in exactly the same fashion he anchored his second round charge. Unlike in his Thursday’s 66, however, the defending champion bogeyed No. 12 and settled for a 68 at the par-70 Negros Occidental Golf and Country Club.

“I think I’m tired,” said Pagunsan.

But far from being exhausted in chase of a maiden victory on the Philippine Golf Tour put up by ICTSI is Salahog, who hit five birdies in the first 13 holes then bucked a bogey on No. 15 due to wrong club selection with a birdie on the next to shoot the day’s best 65 and assume the challenger’s role at 201.

“This is my best game. I played so relaxed and inspired, hit all fairways and all but one green and made quite a number of one-putt feats,” said Salahog, who tied for 27th in Club Filipino de Cebu Invitational and shared 17th place in last week’s Bacolod Golf Classic.

With a crack at a breakthrough win, Salahog hopes to buck the pressure playing alongside the fancied Pagunsan and the long-hitting James Ryan Lam by staying focused on the last 18 holes.

