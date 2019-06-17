F2 Logistics clashes with PLDT in PSL

Games Tuesday

2 p.m. – Generika-Ayala vs Marinerang Pilipina

4:15 p.m. – Sta. Lucia vs Foton

7 p.m. - F2 Logistics vs PLDT



MANILA, Philippines – F2 Logistics expects a tough challenge as it goes for its second win against PLDT while Foton hopes to come out strong with a retooled roster in the Philippine Superliga All-Filipino Conference Tuesday at the Filoil Flying V Center in San Juan.

The Cargo Movers take on the PLDT Home Fibr side in the 7 p.m. nightcap of a triple-bill that also features the 4:15 p.m. clash between Foton and Sta. Lucia with the Tornadoes parading new recruits Laizah Bendong, Marian Buitre and Justine Dorog to join mainstays Jaja Santiago, Dindin Manabat, Mina Aganon and Maika Ortiz at the attack zone.

Generika-Ayala and Marinerang Pilipinas open hostilities at 2 p.m. with both teams eyeing to bounce back at each other’s expense following losses in the opener of the tournament backed by Team Rebel Sport as official outfitter and Mikasa as official ball.

Fil-Am Kalei Mau failed to suit up for the Cargo Movers in their opening game as coach Ramil de Jesus opted to give her more time to adjust to his system. But the Cargo Movers still scored a convincing 25-12, 25-21, 25-17 over the Lifesavers last Saturday.

Mau remains a game-time decision, but de Jesus boasts of talents in the comebacking Kianna Dy, Aby Marano, Desiree Cheng, Majoy Baron, Ara Galang and Dawn Macandili.

“Having my players from La Salle and with Kianna returning is a big help,” said De Jesus, who won the Grand Prix silver despite a depleted roster.

“At least now I can rotate a lot of players.”

But PLDT also has a talent-laden crew coming off a pocket tournament in Perth where Gretchel Soltones, Aiko Urdas, Jasmine Nabor and Jerili Malabanan battled some of the top players from the best club teams in the city.

The Tornadoes, meanwhile, still won’t have sisters EJ and Eya Laure as both are still recuperating from their respective injuries. Eya is nursing a left ankle injury while her older sister, EJ, is not yet in perfect shape after sustaining a shoulder injury.

But Foton head coach Aaron Velez still has the luxury of playing the Santiago sisters, who had stints with the V Premier League of Japan, the whole tournament and he expects them to lead the way in the tournament.