Stellar field in Pasay derby

MANILA, Philippines — Tough matches between upcoming and big-time cockers will unfold when the Ahluck Camsur Triple J 4-Cock Derby on Friday at the Pasay City Cockpit.

Select members of the National Cockers Alliance (NCA), Luzon Gamecock Breeders Association (LGBA) and Laguna Gamefowl Breeders Association (Lagba) will compete in this event backed by Sagupaan Superfeeds and Complexor 3000.

The Ahluck Camsur group of Robert Eloriaga, which led a four-stag derby last December (62 entries), will host the event with Noel Cosico of Triple J Gamefarms.

All entries (1.9 kgs. to 2.45 kgs.) must be submitted on Thursday until 7 p.m. Entry fee is P16,500.

The Pasay City Cockpit will also host the EMB 5-Cock Derby on June 28 and the PCC Anniversary 4-Cock Derby (on July 5.