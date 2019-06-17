PACQUIAO VS THURMAN 2019
UAAP
DEAN'S CORNER
NBA
Stellar field in Pasay derby
(The Philippine Star) - June 17, 2019 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Tough matches between upcoming and big-time cockers will unfold when the Ahluck Camsur Triple J 4-Cock Derby on Friday at the Pasay City Cockpit.

Select members of the National Cockers Alliance (NCA), Luzon Gamecock Breeders Association (LGBA) and Laguna Gamefowl Breeders Association (Lagba) will compete in this event backed by Sagupaan Superfeeds and Complexor 3000.

The Ahluck Camsur group of Robert Eloriaga, which led a four-stag derby last December (62 entries), will host the event with Noel Cosico of Triple J Gamefarms.

All entries (1.9 kgs. to 2.45 kgs.) must be submitted on Thursday until 7 p.m. Entry fee is P16,500.

The Pasay City Cockpit will also host the EMB 5-Cock Derby on June 28 and the PCC Anniversary 4-Cock Derby (on July 5.

AHLUCK CAMSUR TRIPLE J 4-COCK DERBY COCK FIGHTING
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Lakers acquire Anthony Davis from Pelicans for Ball, Ingram, Hart
By Luisa Morales | 13 hours ago
After a long and well-documented trade fiasco during the NBA season, the Pelicans agreed to trade Davis in exchange for Lonzo...
Sports
Motolite outlasts Army for second win
By Luisa Morales | 7 hours ago
The Motolite squad notched their second win of the Premier Volleyball League Reinforced Conference after outlasting PacificTown...
Sports
Petro Gazz sweeps BaliPure to extend win streak
By Luisa Morales | 10 hours ago
The Petro Gazz Angels continued their dominance in the Premier Volleyball League Reinforced Conference after sweeping BaliPure,...
Sports
Ramil de Jesus credits 'La Salle connection' in F2's rout of Generika-Ayala
By Luisa Morales | 13 hours ago
For Cargo Movers coach Ramil de Jesus, team chemistry was what ultimately spelled the difference against the Lifesavers.
Sports
Early rounds to decide Pacquiao fight
By Joaquin Henson | 1 day ago
MP Promotions head Sean Gibbons is convinced the early rounds will determine the outcome of the WBA welterweight unification...
Sports
Latest
1 hour ago
Hotshots get hotter, make it two in a row
By Olmin Leyba | 1 hour ago
Magnolia shifted to high gear in the third canto to set the tone for a 110-103 disposal of Columbian Dyip and go on a two-game...
Sports
1 hour ago
Downhill attack gives Samuel Hill breakthrough win win
1 hour ago
Dutchman Jeroen Meijers of Taiyuan Miogee Cycling Team of China kept his pursuers in check and kept the purple jersey even...
Sports
1 hour ago
POC chief hears 120 anthem plays in SEAG
By Joaquin Henson | 1 hour ago
POC president Ricky Vargas said the other day his dream is to hear the National Anthem played 120 times during the coming...
Sports
1 hour ago
Daniel Quizon brilliant in Asian chess
By Joey Villar | 1 hour ago
International Master Daniel Quizon shocked Chinese Grandmaster Wan Yunguo in the final round to emerge the best-placed Filipino...
Sports
1 hour ago
Liza Del Rosario boosts title hopes in Philippine Open bowling
1 hour ago
Defending champion Liza del Rosario got off to a rousing start to book a ticket to the women’s open masters championship...
Sports
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with