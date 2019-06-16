Ramil de Jesus credits 'La Salle connection' in F2's rout of Generika-Ayala

QUEZON CITY, Philippines — The F2 Logistics Cargo Movers had a rousing start to their PSL All-Filipino Conference campaign, disposing the Generika-Ayala Lifesavers in three sets.

The F2 volleybelles accomplished the feat without newly minted Cargo Mover Kalei Mau and starting setter Kim Fajardo, who was out due to injury.

For Cargo Movers coach Ramil de Jesus, team chemistry was what ultimately spelled the difference against the Lifesavers.

"Siguro hindi pa masyadong nag-gegel yung Generika eh... mga first game jitters," de Jesus said to the media after the game.

"[Ang] maganda sa side namin at least may La Salle connection, yan yung advantage namin," he added.

Most of the Cargo Movers hail from DLSU, save for Mau and former UST setter Alexine Cabanos.

Some are fresh from their UAAP stints while some, like Mchelle Cobb, Tine Tiamzon and Aduke Ogunsanya, will still be suiting up for the Lady Spikers in UAAP Season 82.

"Malaking tulong yung mga college players na kasama dito sa team," de Jesus said.

While Mau is a prized recruit for the Cargo Movers, de Jesus says she must learn how to intergrate and adapt with the team.

"Ito kasing [iba] matatagal nang magkakasama, alam na nila yung role nila as a player... Kailangan niya (Mau) ma-adapt kung ano yung meron sa F2," he said.

"Sa tingin ko naman willing naman siya makapagadjust," he added.

Mau has only been training with the Cargo Movers for three days. But she is slated to play for F2 in their second game of the conference.