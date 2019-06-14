PACQUIAO VS THURMAN 2019
Toronto Raptors fans celebrate during Game Four of the 2019 NBA Finals on June 7, 2019 at the Oracle Arena in Oakland, California.
NBA Photo Library/NBAE/Getty Images/AFP
Raptors fever: Celebrations erupt as Toronto claims first NBA title
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - June 14, 2019 - 3:40pm

MANILA, Philippines -- The Toronto Raptors have won their first ever NBA title in franchise history, and the celebrations that erupted after the victory were wilder than the series itself.

Raptors fans across Canada took to the streets to bask in their team's 114-110, series-clinching Game Six victory over the Golden State Warriors.

The fans at "Jurassic Park" in Toronto belted out to Queen's "We Are The Champions."

Yonge-Dundas Square in Toronto also saw its fair share of celebrations.

Meanwhile, supporters from Mississauga, Canada also celebrated the win in Jurassic Park West.

Fans from Vancouver also didn't fail to take in the historic win with their own.

The endless celebrations are a fitting end to the Toronto Raptors' stellar season. 

Raptors fever: Celebrations erupt as Toronto claims first NBA title
Sports
2 hours ago
