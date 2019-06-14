Raptors fever: Celebrations erupt as Toronto claims first NBA title

MANILA, Philippines -- The Toronto Raptors have won their first ever NBA title in franchise history, and the celebrations that erupted after the victory were wilder than the series itself.

Raptors fans across Canada took to the streets to bask in their team's 114-110, series-clinching Game Six victory over the Golden State Warriors.

They’ll be here alllllll night ???? pic.twitter.com/vlmL6jtwij — TSN (@TSN_Sports) June 14, 2019

The fans at "Jurassic Park" in Toronto belted out to Queen's "We Are The Champions."

#Raptors fans singing “We are the Champions” in Jurassic Park is everything ???????? pic.twitter.com/hpHZ0838WO — TSN (@TSN_Sports) June 14, 2019

Yonge-Dundas Square in Toronto also saw its fair share of celebrations.

Meanwhile, supporters from Mississauga, Canada also celebrated the win in Jurassic Park West.

TAKE IT IN. THIS IS HISTORY. ????????????Thank-you for being here with us at #JurassicParkWest for this series... for this monumental moment as @raptors take home the Larry O’Brien Trophy for the first time in history! #NBAFinalChampions ????????????#WeTheNorth pic.twitter.com/KAV9gvq3Mi — Celebration Square (@MCSEvents) June 14, 2019

Fans from Vancouver also didn't fail to take in the historic win with their own.

The endless celebrations are a fitting end to the Toronto Raptors' stellar season.