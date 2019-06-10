PACQUIAO VS THURMAN 2019
Kalei Mau
Photo from arizonawildcats.com
Kalei Mau calls for patience as United VC’s PSL stint in limbo
Voltaire Mendoza (Philstar.com) - June 10, 2019 - 2:48pm

MANILA, Philippines – Kalei Mau is exerting a lot of patience amid speculations that her club — United VC — will no longer join the Philippine Superliga All-Filipino Conference on June 15.

In a tweet, Mau stressed that he is trying her best to be patient and wait for further announcement from United VC, which is said to be mulling the possibility of transferring to the rival league at the last minute.

Regarded as one the best open spiker in the country today, Mau will be a valuable asset to any team.

She has the combination of power, explosiveness and volleyball IQ that she acquired in her campaign in the Division I of the US NCAA, where she played with PSL imports Katarina Pilepic, Penina Snuka and Kendra Dahlke at Arizona University.

But with things looking cloudy for UVC, Mau finds herself at the crossroads of her career.

“With all the rumors and questions going around, I just ask you for all to stay patient,” said Mau in a tweet posted Monday morning.

Aside from UVC, Mau is also strongly being considered to be part of the national team.

In fact, national team head coach Shaq Delos Santos included her in the 20-woman pool and is said to be strongly considering her to be the starting open spiker together with Alyssa Valdez in the 30th Southeast Asian Games.

“Nothing but love for the Philippines,” Mau said, adding that she would still be loyal to flag and country regardless of the fate of her club.

“Know that whatever happens, I am still proud to be a national team member.”

