PACQUIAO VS THURMAN 2019
UAAP
DEAN'S CORNER
NBA
Jan Emmanuel Garcia holds ground vs Indian GM
Joey Villar (The Philippine Star) - June 9, 2019 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — International Master Jan Emmanuel Garcia held Indian Grandmaster Chithambaram Aravindh to a draw to avert a Philippine shutout at the start of the Asian Continental Open Chess Championships in Xingtai, China Friday.

Garcia, 23, bucked the pressure and came through with precise moves to neutralize the 14th-ranked Aravindh and gain the half-point in a day the other Filipino bets succumbed to top class opposition in the event staking five slots to the Chess World Cup.

GM John Paul Gomez, GM Eugene Torre, IM Paulo Bersamina, GM Darwin Laylo and IM Daniel Quizon – fell one by one against higher-ranked opponents.

Gomez bowed to third seed GM Alireza Firouzja of Iran, Torre lost to sixth pick GM Nguyen Ngoc Truong Son of Vietnam, Bersamina yielded to No. 7 GM Rinat Jumabayev of Kazakhstan, Laylo stumbled against No. 11 GM Sarin Nihal of India, and 15-year-old Quizon struggled against IM Xu Yi of China.

Garcia, toting a 2413 rating, faces another tough rival in eighth seed GM Lu Shanglei of China in the second round being played at presstime.

The Pinay bets produced better results in their side of the battle with WGM Janelle Mae Frayna, Woman FIDE Master Shania Mae Mendoza and WIM Marie Antoinette San Diego pulling off fighting draws against rated rivals.

Frayna split the point with No. 8 WGM Zhai Mo of China, Mendoza halved the point with No. 6 IM Eesha Karavade of India and SanDiego drew with No. 11 Mary Ann Gomes of India.

CHESS CHITHAMBARAM ARAVINDH JAN EMMANUEL GARCIA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Raptors outbattle Golden State, on cusp of first NBA title
By Luisa Morales | 13 hours ago
Despite Klay Thompson returning to play for the Warriors, Kawhi Leonard and the Raptors used a huge third quarter to propel...
Sports
Creamline bucks slow start, keeps Motolite winless
By Luisa Morales | 7 hours ago
They give returning head coach Tai Bundit a victory in his first game back.
Sports
Petro Gazz turns back Army to complete first round sweep
By Luisa Morales | 9 hours ago
After five matches in the first round, Petro Gazz hasn't dropped a single set. The Angels have won all five of their games...
Sports
Kai is back
By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 day ago
Filipino teen sensation Kai Sotto has returned to join his Gilas Pilipinas youth teammates in their buildup for the upcoming...
Sports
PBA draft set Dec. 8
By Joaquin Henson | June 8, 2019 - 12:00am
PBA commissioner Willie Marcial said yesterday the league has scheduled the annual draft on Sunday, Dec. 8, while the Governors Cup is on break to give way to the SEA Games, giving an opportunity for graduating collegiate...
Sports
Latest
Kai Sotto, AJ Edu banner Philippines U19 youth pool
By John Bryan Ulanday | June 9, 2019 - 12:00am
Twin towers Kai Sotto and AJ Edu banner Gilas Pilipinas youth 14-man pool for the 2019 FIBA U19 World Cup in Heraklion, Greece later this month.
1 hour ago
Sports
Kings, Hotdogs rekindle rivalry in legends duel
By John Bryan Ulanday | June 9, 2019 - 12:00am
Long-time rivals Ginebra and Purefoods eye first win when they rekindle their famed Manila Clasico tale in the resumption of the UNTV Cup PBA Legends Faceoff tournament today at the Pasig Sports Center.
1 hour ago
Sports
Jan Emmanuel Garcia holds ground vs Indian GM
By Joey Villar | June 9, 2019 - 12:00am
International Master Jan Emmanuel Garcia held Indian Grandmaster Chithambaram Aravindh to a draw to avert a Philippine shutout at the start of the Asian Continental Open Chess Championships in Xingtai, China Fr...
1 hour ago
Sports
Angels complete sweep; Cool Smashers notch third straight win
June 9, 2019 - 12:00am
PetroGazz swept the first round elims of the Premier Volleyball League in style, enduring a second-set scare from PacificTown Army and keeping its unblemished run with a 25-12, 29-27, 25-15 win in the Reinforced...
1 hour ago
Sports
It’s in the blood
By Joaquin M. Henson | June 9, 2019 - 12:00am
Whether you’re cold or hot-blooded, it doesn’t matter when you’re giving what flows in your veins to the Philippine Red Cross and for all you know, someday, your donation will save the life of a...
1 hour ago
Sports
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with