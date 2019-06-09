Jan Emmanuel Garcia holds ground vs Indian GM

MANILA, Philippines — International Master Jan Emmanuel Garcia held Indian Grandmaster Chithambaram Aravindh to a draw to avert a Philippine shutout at the start of the Asian Continental Open Chess Championships in Xingtai, China Friday.

Garcia, 23, bucked the pressure and came through with precise moves to neutralize the 14th-ranked Aravindh and gain the half-point in a day the other Filipino bets succumbed to top class opposition in the event staking five slots to the Chess World Cup.

GM John Paul Gomez, GM Eugene Torre, IM Paulo Bersamina, GM Darwin Laylo and IM Daniel Quizon – fell one by one against higher-ranked opponents.

Gomez bowed to third seed GM Alireza Firouzja of Iran, Torre lost to sixth pick GM Nguyen Ngoc Truong Son of Vietnam, Bersamina yielded to No. 7 GM Rinat Jumabayev of Kazakhstan, Laylo stumbled against No. 11 GM Sarin Nihal of India, and 15-year-old Quizon struggled against IM Xu Yi of China.

Garcia, toting a 2413 rating, faces another tough rival in eighth seed GM Lu Shanglei of China in the second round being played at presstime.

The Pinay bets produced better results in their side of the battle with WGM Janelle Mae Frayna, Woman FIDE Master Shania Mae Mendoza and WIM Marie Antoinette San Diego pulling off fighting draws against rated rivals.

Frayna split the point with No. 8 WGM Zhai Mo of China, Mendoza halved the point with No. 6 IM Eesha Karavade of India and SanDiego drew with No. 11 Mary Ann Gomes of India.