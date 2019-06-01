UST's Eya Laure banners Foton's prized recruits

MANILA, Philippines – Foton waged a recruiting coup when it secured the services of University of Santo Tomas ace Eya Laure for the Philippine Superliga All-Filipino Conference.

Laure, who carried the Tigresses to a dramatic finals stint in Season 81 of the UAAP, will make her debut when this prestigious women’s club league opens on June 15.

She will be reunited with her older sister, EJ Laure, who will be finally making a return after a year of absence due to shoulder injury.

Also joining the Tornadoes are University of the East playmaker Laizah Bendong and former University of the Philippines stalwarts Marian Buitre and Justine Dorog.

They will conspire with mainstays Jaja Santiago, Dindin Manabat, Maika Ortiz, Gyzelle Sy, Elaine Kasilag, Mina Aganon and Jen Reyes, forming what looks like the most solid, strongest roster in the league.

Foton is pressured to come up with a fine performance.

After ruling the Grand Prix in 2015 and 2016, the performance of the Tornadoes somehow dipped as they failed to return to the finals.

In the previous conference, the squad won its first game before suffering nine straight losses before bowing to F2 Logistics in the quarterfinals to finish sixth.

Now, the Tornadoes want to storm back.

And they are leaving no stone unturned in realizing their goal.