Phoenix in hot start

Deals blackwater first loss

MANILA, Philippines — Phoenix Pulse pulled the plug on Blackwater’s electrifying start with 103-98 verdict to get its own bid in the PBA Commissioner’s Cup off and running last night at the MOA Arena.

The Fuel Masters took control with a massive third-quarter explosion then showed steely nerves in weathering a late-game storm to win their opening assignment in the mid-season conference and deal the Elite their first loss in four matches.

“We expected a tough game because Blackwater isn’t 3-0 for nothing; they really worked hard to get into where they are. They’re in the Top 3 in key stats and they’re deep in every postion. It’s a good thing we survived our first test,” said Phoenix coach Louie Alas.

Phoenix used a balanced scoring attack highlighted by five players finishing in double figures to stain the record of Blackwater, which lost its coach Aris Dimaunahan to ejection. Dimaunahan was slapped with a technical for flagrant misconduct with 33 seconds left in the third as he complained about a non-call, hurled invectives and slammed his hands on the scorer’s table.

Matthew Wright rifled in a team-high 22 points, wrecking havoc in the third where his four triples sparked Phoenix’s breakaway to a twin-digit spread, while Rob Dozier debuted with 18 markers and 16 boards. RJ Jazul (17), Jason Perkins (16) and Calvin Abueva (13) also helped out offensively with the last two also taking turns shackling rookie sensation Rayray Parks.

The trio of Parks, Mac Belo and Alex Stepheson anchored a searing rally that enabled Blackwater to close in at 98-100 with 11 seconds left.

In the second game, Meralco shifted to high gear in the fourth period to get past Rain or Shine, 91-84. The Bolts opened the final canto with a 12-2 attack to swing momentum to their side and didn’t relinquish control en route to their second win in four outings while giving the debuting E-Painters a losing start.

Notes: PBA Commissioner Willie Marcial said his office will conduct an investigation on an incident during the Phoenix-Blackwater game where Elite rookie Ray Parks alleged that the Fuel Masters’ Calvin Abueva made obscene gestures and called his girlfriend Maika Rivera a “bi...h.” Marcial tasked PBA legal’s Melvin Mendoza with the probe.Barangay Ginebra acquired Jared Dillinger, who was placed by Meralco on its unrestricted free agent list... “He’s a multi-talented guy that I’ve pursued for many years,” Gin Kings coach Tim Cone said of the Fil-Am, who has spent the last six seasons with the Bolts... Dillinger, though, isn’t expected to suit up for the Gin Kings soon as he is still recovering from a quad injury. “At the moment, he’s still rehabbing an injury so he won’t be available to play for a couple of weeks. But we’ll stay patient and wait for him to become 100 percent,” Cone told The STAR.

The scores:

First Game

Phoenix 103 – Wright 22, Dozier 18, Jazul 17, Perkins 16, Abueva 13, Mallari 8, Chua 7, Kramer 2, Revilla 0, Intal 0, Marcelo 0, Wilson 0.

Blackwater 98 – Parks 25, Stepheson 24, Belo 12, Sumang 10, Tratter 7, Maliksi 6, Al-Hussaini 6, Digregorio 4, Cortez 2, Alolino 2, Salem 0.

Quarterscores: 15-17, 41-41, 80-71, 103-98.

Second Game

Meralco 91 – Lawal 19, Caram 17, Newsome 16, De Ocampo 12, Salva 7, Hodge 6, Hugnatan 4, Canaleta 3, Amer 3, Jackson 2, Quinto 2.

Rain or Shine 84 – Bowles 31, Daquioag 13, Belga 12, Nambatac 8, Norwood 7, Mocon 4, Onwubere 3, Yap 3, Borboran 2, Torres 1, Ponferada 0, Alejandro 0, Rosales 0.

Quarterscores: 27-31, 46-52, 71-67, 91-84.