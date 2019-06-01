UAAP
DEAN'S CORNER
NBA
Phoenix Pulse’s Matthew Wright finds an open lane after drawing a pick from teammate Doug Kramer versus Blackwater defender Mike Digregorio.
Russell Palma
Phoenix in hot start
Olmin Leyba (The Philippine Star) - June 1, 2019 - 12:00am

Deals blackwater first loss

MANILA, Philippines — Phoenix Pulse pulled the plug on Blackwater’s electrifying start with 103-98 verdict to get its own bid in the PBA Commissioner’s Cup off and running last night at the MOA Arena.

The Fuel Masters took control with a massive third-quarter explosion then showed steely nerves in weathering a late-game storm to win their opening assignment in the mid-season conference and deal the Elite their first loss in four matches.

“We expected a tough game because Blackwater isn’t 3-0 for nothing; they really worked hard to get into where they are. They’re in the Top 3 in key stats and they’re deep in every postion. It’s a good thing we survived our first test,” said Phoenix coach Louie Alas.

Phoenix used a balanced scoring attack highlighted by five players finishing in double figures to stain the record of Blackwater, which lost its coach Aris Dimaunahan to ejection. Dimaunahan was slapped with a technical for flagrant misconduct with 33 seconds left in the third as he complained about a non-call, hurled invectives and slammed his hands on the scorer’s table.

Matthew Wright rifled in a team-high 22 points, wrecking havoc in the third where his four triples sparked Phoenix’s breakaway to a twin-digit spread, while Rob Dozier debuted with 18 markers and 16 boards. RJ Jazul (17), Jason Perkins (16) and Calvin Abueva (13) also helped out offensively with the last two also taking turns shackling rookie sensation Rayray Parks.

The trio of Parks, Mac Belo and Alex Stepheson anchored a searing rally that enabled Blackwater to close in at 98-100 with 11 seconds left.

In the second game, Meralco shifted to high gear in the fourth period to get past Rain or Shine, 91-84. The Bolts opened the final canto with a 12-2 attack to swing momentum to their side and didn’t relinquish control en route to their second win in four outings while giving the debuting E-Painters a losing start.

 

Notes: PBA Commissioner Willie Marcial said his office will conduct an investigation on an incident during the Phoenix-Blackwater game where Elite rookie Ray Parks alleged that the Fuel Masters’ Calvin Abueva made obscene gestures and called his girlfriend Maika Rivera a “bi...h.” Marcial tasked PBA legal’s Melvin Mendoza with the probe.Barangay Ginebra acquired Jared Dillinger, who was placed by Meralco on its unrestricted free agent list... “He’s a multi-talented guy that I’ve pursued for many years,” Gin Kings coach Tim Cone said of the Fil-Am, who has spent the last six seasons with the Bolts... Dillinger, though, isn’t expected to suit up for the Gin Kings soon as he is still recovering from a quad injury. “At the moment, he’s still rehabbing an injury so he won’t be available to play for a couple of weeks. But we’ll stay patient and wait for him to become 100 percent,” Cone told The STAR.

The scores:

First Game

Phoenix 103 – Wright 22, Dozier 18, Jazul 17, Perkins 16, Abueva 13, Mallari 8, Chua 7, Kramer 2, Revilla 0, Intal 0, Marcelo 0, Wilson 0.

Blackwater 98 – Parks 25, Stepheson 24, Belo 12, Sumang 10, Tratter 7, Maliksi 6, Al-Hussaini 6, Digregorio 4, Cortez 2, Alolino 2, Salem 0.

Quarterscores: 15-17, 41-41, 80-71, 103-98.

Second Game

Meralco 91 – Lawal 19, Caram 17, Newsome 16, De Ocampo 12, Salva 7, Hodge 6, Hugnatan 4, Canaleta 3, Amer 3, Jackson 2, Quinto 2.

Rain or Shine 84 – Bowles 31, Daquioag 13, Belga 12, Nambatac 8, Norwood 7, Mocon 4, Onwubere 3, Yap 3, Borboran 2, Torres 1, Ponferada 0, Alejandro 0, Rosales 0.

Quarterscores: 27-31, 46-52, 71-67, 91-84.

BASKETBALL PBA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Buboy won't get in Pacquiao's way vs Thurman
By Dino Maragay | 5 hours ago
Buboy Fernandez said he won’t hold back Manny Pacquiao from trying to finish off Keith Thurman if the Filipino icon...
Sports
UAAP stars top NCAA counterparts in FilOil All-Star game
By Luisa Morales | 6 hours ago
Led by the hot shooting of Andrei Caracut, the UAAP stars were able to hold off their NCAA rivals.
Sports
Red Lions mow down Scorpions for 3rd Filoil win
By Rick Olivares | 7 hours ago
The San Beda Red Lions improved to 3-0 in the Filoil Flying V Preseason Cup when they mowed down the Centro Escolar University...
Sports
Siakam shines as Raptors nip Warriors in Game 1
By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
The Toronto Raptors emerged victorious in their first-ever NBA Finals game in franchise history, beating the Golden State...
Sports
Anderson Silva suffers yet another heartbreaker
By Joey Villar | 19 days ago
Is the mixed martial arts journey of legendary Brazilian fighter Anderson Silva nearing its end?
Sports
Latest
Red Lions keep unbeaten record
By Joey Villar | June 1, 2019 - 12:00am
San Beda overpowered a weary Centro Escolar University side, 80-58, yesterday to remain unscathed and on top of Group A in the Filoil Flying V Preseason Cup 2019 at the Flying V Centre in San Juan City.
1 hour ago
Sports
Power Builders test Troopers’ firepower
June 1, 2019 - 12:00am
Myla Pablo gets the chance to showcase her stuff as Motolite’s top draw as the Power Builders kick off their campaign against the PacificTown Army Lady Troopers today even as the BaliPure Water Defenders and...
1 hour ago
Sports
All set for Legends Face-off
June 1, 2019 - 12:00am
The stars of the not too distant past take centerstage as the UNTV Cup PBA Legends Face-off unwraps with an exciting pair of matches tomorrow at the Pasig Sports Center.
1 hour ago
Sports
Baldwin sees great race with Reed, Van Berkel
June 1, 2019 - 12:00am
Nick Baldwin said winning the ultimate test in endurance racing is far more different than vying in 70.3 but the ace triathlete from Seychelles remains confident of scoring another victory in Subic when the Century...
1 hour ago
Sports
Pueblo ladies storm ahead in Luzvimin golf
June 1, 2019 - 12:00am
Pueblo de Oro outdueled Cebu Country Club in a fierce showdown, 181-178, as it snatched a two-point lead after two rounds of the 2019 Champion Luzvimin Invitational golf tournament at the Cebu Country Club late...
1 hour ago
Sports
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with