Spain new hub in Gilas buildup
Olmin Leyba (The Philippine Star) - May 31, 2019 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — As it forgoes plans to go to Russia, Gilas Pilipinas sets its sights on a training and tuneup sortie in Spain to build up for its tough campaign in the FIBA World Cup.

According to Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas president Al Panlilio, the Russian trip didn’t materialize as the host federation couldn’t commit to more than one game for Phl 5 but fortunately, an opportunity over in Spain opened up.

“The Russia plan fell through because it’s just one game they’re committing to us so we told them, it will be too painful for the team to go all the way to Russia just for one game,” Panlilio said after yesterday’s PBA board meeting.

“Team manager Gabby Cui has found another, which was what we submitted to the board, four to five games in Spain. That’s something we’re working on, and based on the schedule that we submitted to the PBA, there will be practice games and a mini tournament for the Gilas team against the national teams of Ivory Coast, Congo and Spain. We’re asking the Spanish federation to set up some more games for us,” he added.   

